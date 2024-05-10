Patrick Reed’s Wife Was Allegedly Linked to A Controversial Twitter Account

August 6, 2018; St. Louis, MO, USA; Patrick Reed (right) talks to wife Justine Reed (left) on the first fairway during the Monday practice round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Strange events are nothing new in the golf world. Every now and then there comes a story that jolts the fraternity to its core. One such account happened in 2023 when Justine Karain, wife of LIV golfer Patrick Reed, was linked with a controversial Twitter (now X) account. The former Masters champion was spotted at Australia’s Collingwood-St Kilda AFL game. When No Laying Up podcast’s Tron Carter shared the picture of Reed wearing a 4 Aces GC hat on his X handle, he called out an infamous user called @useGolfFACTS, who had been known to be a staunch supporter of the LIV golfer, even during his lows, which felt suspicious. Carter asked the X user whether they had missed the game “due to the quality of the seats provided.”

Around four hours later, @useGolfFACTS replied to Carter’s post with an image of Reed sitting with his captain Dustin Johnson at the same game. The low-angle image suggested that someone close to Reed was seated nearby.

Soon after, the reply went viral and there were speculations that if the mystery person behind the infamous Twitter handle was Reed’s wife, Karain. Other sources suggested that the account was certainly linked to any of the golfer’s relatives or close ones.

Golf Digest also reported that @useGolfFACTS was often seen defending Reed whenever he touched his lows. The account also criticized his PGA Tour competitors such as Justin Thomas, heavily. Such clues led people to conclude that the account might belong to someone in the Reed family.

Who was behind the Patrick Reed supporter’s Twitter account?

Although there had been speculations regarding the account belonging to the golfer’s wife, there is still no concrete evidence to prove that. The former Masters Champion’s lawyer even denied all claims suggesting that the infamous account belongs to anyone from the golfer’s inner circle.

The infamous X handle was often seen defending Reed against various of his allegations. However, there is more to its portfolio. The account has also criticized the OWGR system and various other PGA Tour golfers.

When the No Laying Up podcast account sarcastically questioned the infamous account as to why Reed hired Mr. Klayman after multiple defamation lawsuits were filed against the golfer? The account replied and defended the golfer and urged the former to correct his facts.

Interestingly, the infamous X account was last active on April 17, 2023. It is, in fact, the same day when Tron Carter shared Reed’s Collingwood-St Kilda AFL game’s picture. Isn’t it quite obvious that the account got inactive since the speculations linking the user to Justine Karain started? For now, the account’s identity remains shrouded in mystery.