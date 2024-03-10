Ryder Cup Star And Major Winner Thinks Every Golfer Can Move To A Single-Digit Handicap

July 21, 2023; Hoylake, ENGLAND, GBR; Padraig Harrington lines up a putt on the eighteenth hole during the second round of The Open Championship golf tournament at Royal Liverpool. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Ryder Cup patriot and major winner thinks that he knows a way to be a single-digit handicap. Padraig Harrington, who won three major titles and was the captain of the Ryder Cup team, shares his golf insights in his YouTube lessons. He claimed several feats in golf and has become a social media sensation for sharing tips with budding golfers.

Advertisement

In an interview, he assured that he could help every golfer to a single-digit handicap and guide them through the process. Moreover, he thinks it’s a reasonable goal and all the players should try to reach it. Let’s hear what he shared during the interview session.

Padraig Harrington Shares Insights About Single-Digit Handicap

He shared how his videos are useful for golfers to reach their goals.

Advertisement

“It’s hard to be a scratch golfer, but to get to 9, it’s not that hard. When I say it’s not that hard, there’s some simple things you can do to get there and that’s what my videos are mainly focused on. I’m really just trying to help the weekend warrior get to a level where if you’re a single-figure golfer, you can walk into any clubhouse with your chest expanded.”

Added to that, he continued,

“It’s nice when the pro, even though — I’m not trying to make these lessons for my fellow pros, I’m trying to make them, as I said, for beginners and people who are kind of stuck in the game, who aren’t improving and trying to get them across that threshold of, you know, being able to break 80, be a single-figure golfer.”

He also talked about how his golf lessons get him feedback from everyone all the time. Harrington further said that the social media comments don’t bother him but he has confirmed that those are all positive comments. The golfer helps his fellow pros other than the amateurs and it’s a great success for him.

Padraig Harrington is now playing at the Cologuard Classic and stands at T42 on the leaderboard. It is to see if he can bring himself to contention with a top-ten position at La Paloma Country Club.