What Went Down At PGA Tour’s Canada Event In 2023 Which Baffled Senior Golfers ft. Padraig Harrington: ‘Just Seems Bizarre’

Last year, during the 2023 Ottawa Open, a cheating scenario surfaced involving PGA Tour Canada player Justin Doeden. The American professional golfer double-bogeyed at the 18th hole on the second day of the tournament, a performance that would have led him to miss his third cut of the Canadian season.

However, Doeden was quick enough to cheat by erasing the original score and replacing it with a five, ensuring he remained above the cut line. Soon after this, a player who was paired with him noticed discrepancies in the scorecard and promptly informed tournament officials. Upon inspection, they discovered the alteration on the card.

Thus, an investigation followed resulting in Doeden withdrawing from the event. Padraig Harrington, who was about to compete in the Senior Open, then shared his opinion on the incident and expressed how the player thought he could get away with cheating in the fully-fledged organized tour event.

“I honestly don’t know, was it a cry for help, I have no idea. It just seems bizarre that somebody would do that in a – what event was it? So, like a fully-fledged organized tour event. And he thought he would get away with it?”

Additionally, the PGA Tour Canada issued a statement after the incident, stating that all the actions regarding the matter would be handled internally.

“A violation of the Rules of Golf is handled in accordance with the PGA TOUR Canada Player Handbook and Tournament Regulations. Per TOUR policy, the matter – and any related disciplinary action – will be handled internally.”

Justin Doeden remained silent until the event concluded, but later confessed to his mistakes, through an X post which is no longer available. It reads as:

“I am here to confess of the biggest mistake I have made in my life to date. I cheated in golf. This is not who I am. I let my sponsors down. I let my competitors down. I let my family down. I let myself down. I pray for your forgiveness. John 1:9.”

Padrig Harrington wasn’t the only golfer from the PGA Tour Champions to comment on this incident. Bernhard Langer too shared his perspective on the matter, calling it an act of foolishness.

Bernhard Langer called the cheating a foolish act

Langer was first surprised at how a pro golfer could cheat in such a high-profile event. Later, he stated that the temptation to deceit can be strong among golfers who have families and depend solely on their tournament earnings to make a living.

Nevertheless, according to the 66-year-old golfer, the act of altering scorecards is not only unethical but also foolish. He questioned how the golfer could think he could get away with such an act, emphasizing that it’s not just a rule violation but also sheer stupidity.

“Some of these people, they have family, they have young kids, and they live from this paycheck to the next one, so it can be very tempting. But to me it’s foolish, especially changing a scorecard is ridiculous, really. I mean, how can you think you’re going to get way with changing a scorecard? You’re not just breaking a rule. You’re actually stupid.”

Langer’s words were harsh but filled with truth. The golfer’s actions were indeed wrong, as ethical sportsmanship is essential to maintaining the integrity of golf—a sport that values honesty and accountability above all.