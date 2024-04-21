What’s The Purse Amount For The 2024 RBC Heritage? Exploring The Winner’s Share And Individual Payouts

Apr 20, 2024; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Scottie Scheffler acknowledges the fans after making a putt on the 17th green during the third round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 RBC Heritage is entering its final round at the Harbour Town Golf Links flaunting a prize purse of $20 million which will be distributed among all the players on the final leaderboard.

The winner’s share of the ongoing PGA Tour signature event is 18 percent of the total purse. Thus, the 54-hole leader, Scottie Scheffler, will be eyeing his fourth victory this season and the winner’s mega prize of $3.6 million.

If a player finishes on the solo second rank, he will receive a massive sum of $2.16 million. Whereas the last-ranked player will earn a decent sum of $41,000.

Here’s a look at the prize money payout of the ongoing 2024 RBC Heritage:

Position Amount 1 $3,600,000.00 2 $2,160,000.00 3 $1,360,000.00 4 $960,000.00 5 $800,000.00 6 $720,000.00 7 $670,000.00 8 $621,000.00 9 $581,000.00 10 $541,000.00 11 $501,000.00 12 $461,000.00 13 $421,000.00 14 $381,000.00 15 $361,000.00 16 $341,000.00 17 $321,000.00 18 $301,000.00 19 $281,000.00 20 $261,000.00 21 $241,000.00 22 $224,500.00 23 $208,500.00 24 $192,500.00 25 $176,500.00 26 $160,500.00 27 $154,500.00 28 $148,500.00 29 $142,500.00 30 $136,500.00 31 $130,500.00 32 $124,500.00 33 $118,500.00 34 $113,500.00 35 $108,500.00 36 $103,500.00 37 $98,500.00 38 $94,500.00 39 $90,500.00 40 $86,500.00 41 $82,500.00 42 $78,500.00 43 $74,500.00 44 $70,500.00 45 $66,500.00 46 $62,500.00 47 $58,500.00 48 $55,300.00 49 $52,500.00 50 $51,000.00 51 $49,800.00 52 $48,600.00 53 $47,800.00 54 $47,000.00 55 $46,600.00 56 $46,200.00 57 $45,800.00 58 $45,400.00 59 $45,000.00 60 $44,600.00 61 $44,200.00 62 $43,800.00 63 $43,400.00 64 $43,000.00 65 $42,600.00 66 $42,200.00 67 $41,800.00 68 $41,400.00 69 $41,000.00

Who Are In Contention To Win The 2024 RBC Heritage?

After the end of the first three rounds, the leaderboard at Harbour Town Golf Links looks quite packed and interesting. The seven players at the top are just four strokes short of the solo leader.

So, here are the top four contenders to lift the RBC Heritage title on Sunday:

1) Scottie Scheffler

The 54-hole leader is probably the hot favorite to win the PGA Tour’s fifth signature event on Sunday. Although he has a one-stroke lead over the solo second-ranked player, his gameplay until now has been spectacular.

2) Sepp Straka

The Austrian pro is ranked second on the leaderboard with a 15 under-par score. He is already a two-time winner on the PGA Tour and if he manages to overcome Scottie Scheffler on Sunday, he would record his third win on the Tour.

3) Collin Morikawa

The six-time PGA Tour champion finished tied third just last week at the 2024 Masters He is just two strokes short of Scottie Scheffler entering the final round of 2024 RBC Heritage. If he can manage to outclass everyone on Sunday, he can get a redemption for the Augusta National loss.

4) Ludvig Aberg

The Swedish prodigy has been making some real noise on the PGA Tour ever since he made his debut. Just last week, he was a contender to win his first major at the 2024 Masters and eventually finished as a runner-up.

Sahith Theegala and Patrick Rodgers are also three strokes behind Scottie Scheffler before the final round. Golf is known to be a game of unpredictability. So, the last 18 holes can decide who could lift the prestigious PGA Tour title and win the massive $3.6 million prize money paycheck.