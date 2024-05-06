Joe Skovron Shares His Unforeseen Journey to Becoming Ludvig Aberg’s Caddie

Jan 20, 2023; La Quinta, California, USA; Caddie Joe Skovron looks on during the second round of The American Express golf tournament at Nicklaus Tournament Course. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

As the 2024 season kicked off, Swedish professional golfer Ludvig Aberg and veteran caddie Joe Skovron formed a formidable partnership. Together, they achieved five top-10 finishes, including two solo runner-up spots. Recently, Skovron appeared on Golf’s Subpar for an exclusive interview with Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz, where he shared his reasons for becoming Aberg’s bagman.



During the interview, the caddie was questioned about his initial call with Aberg and his decision to switch golfers, as he previously caddied for Tom Kim. Skovron explained that it was one of the toughest decisions of his career because, as a caddie, they inevitably develop a bond with the golfer they work with. He said:

“That’s not an easy decision. It’s never an easy decision at all to make a switch in this profession, because it’s more than just a job. You develop a relationship. You develop friendships. Over time, that always increases.”

However, the bagman even felt that caddying for the 24-year-old golfer was a once-in-a-generation opportunity. Hence, he made the switch. He added:

“Lud is just one of those jobs that you feel like comes around once in a generation. I felt like I had to take it.”

Furthermore, Skovron shared his initial impressions of the star golfer’s game, describing each aspect as incredible. He particularly praised Aberg’s golf swing, calling it beautiful. Then, he also highlighted how impressively high and straight Aberg’s drives were, as well as his skilled chipping. Additionally, Skovron emphasized how effectively the 2023 RSM Classic winner managed his wedge shots in the windy conditions when he first saw his game closely.

The trio further discussed the 2024 Masters tournament, where the Texas Tech University graduate was making his debut in a major championship. Assessing his performance, Skovron was prompted to draw parallels between the newcomer’s form and Scottie Scheffler‘s. The bagman promptly affirmed that Aberg possesses the mindset and skill set necessary to bridge that gap.

Lastly, Skovron commented on the challenging windy conditions that Augusta Nationals faced during the first two days of the tournament. Despite this, the young golfer effortlessly navigated the course, shooting a 69 on Friday which helped him tally his score of 7 under par and to sit on the second position in the final round. Indeed, with the support of a seasoned caddie like Skovron, players like Aberg are well-positioned to achieve even more greater accomplishments.

Whose Bag Has Joe Skovron Carried Before?

Joe Skovron had caddied for Rickie Fowler and Tom Kim previously. The bagman had worked for the 35-year-old golfer for more than 13 years before they mutually parted ways in 2022. Together, they were able to bring five victories for the golfer. This includes the 2012 Wells Fargo Championship, the 2015 Players Championship, the 2015 Deutsche Bank Championship, the 2017 Honda Classic, and the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Later, Skovron teamed up with Tom Kim during the 2022 Presidents Cup. Together, they secured two PGA Tour titles, including victories at the 2022 Shriners Children’s Open and the 2023 Shriners Children’s Open. However, their partnership ended in late 2023 after Skovron made the difficult decision to part ways.

Now that Skovron is caddying for Ludvig Aberg, it will be interesting to see how many more accomplishments the young star can achieve and whether he will be successful in closing the gap with the likes of Scottie Scheffler and other great golfers in the coming years.