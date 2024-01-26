Who is Kevin Yu? Everything About PGA Tour’s Taiwanese Breakout Star

Kevin Yu tees off on 17 of the Pete Dye Stadium Course during the final round of The American Express at PGA West in La Quinta, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024.

Kevin Yu was phenomenal in the opening round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2024. He ended up as a solo leader after the end of Thursday’s play. The Taiwanese golfer shot a bogey-less round of 8 under 64. His scorecard included eight birdies on 4th, 7th, 9th, 10th, 11th, 13th, 16th, and 17th holes.

Born on August 11, 1998, in Taoyuan, Taiwan, Kevin Yu has made 35 starts on the PGA Tour so far, making cuts in 15 of them. Yu has also had five top 10 finishes during his career. In The American Express 2024, he ended up tied for third.

Exploring Kevin Yu’s Career So Far

The Taiwanese golfer turned professional in 2021. He graduated from Arizona State University and currently resides in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Early in his career, Kevin Yu represented Chinese Taipei at the Nomura Cup in 2013 and 2015 and at the Eisenhower Trophy in 2014 and 2016. Later, he represented Asia in the Bonallack Trophy 2016. He was also part of the winning International team of Arnold Palmer Cup in 2019.

He has won multiple amateur golf tournaments between 2013 and 2019. In the 2013 Asian Youth Games, he won a gold medal in the team and a bronze medal in individual events. Later in 2014, he represented his country in the Summer Youth Olympics.

As part of Arizona State University, Kevin Yu won three collegiate-level tournaments. He finished third in 2017 behind Matthew Wolff in the 2019 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship. In 2019, he recorded a win at the Australian Master of the Amateurs and later at the ASU Thunderbird Invitational.

Initially, as a professional golfer, Yu played on the Korn Ferry Tour and earned his place there via the PGA Tour University Program. After consistent performance on the Korn Ferry Tour, he earned his PGA Tour card for the 2022-23 season. Later on, he finished 125 on the top FedEx Cup fall standings and retained his card for the 2024 season.

With the kind of talent Kevin Yu has, he will surely be a top talent on the PGA Tour. He must be taking inspiration from big Asian star players such as Hideki Matsuyama and Sungjae Im to follow in their footsteps and become one of the renowned golfers from his continent.