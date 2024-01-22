How Many OWGR Places Did American Express Champion Nick Dunlap Climb On OWGR?

Nick Dunlap may not have earned any prize money for winning the American Express 2024, but he did earn something quite valuable. The 20-year-old American amateur golfer is now ranked 68th in the Official World Golf Rankings. Interestingly, he made a whopping jump of 4061 places in the world rankings.

For winning his first PGA Tour title, the amateur golfer earned 55.68925 OWGR points to jump from 4129th rank to 68th rank. He claimed various other benefits such as access to all the signature events of 2024. However, he can only redeem that after turning professional. Additionally, he can participate in the 2024 Masters Tournament even without turning pro. He is also exempted from playing on the Northern American Golf circuit until 2026.

What Records Did Nick Dunlap Break at The American Express 2024?

The recently concluded American Express 2024 proved to be a viewer’s delight with Dunlap breaking various golf records. The 20-year-old American golfer became only the eighth amateur player to win a tournament on the PGA Tour since 1945.

In the last 33 years, Nick Dunlap is only the second-ever amateur golfer after legendary Phil Mickelson to win any of the Northern American Tour events. The 53-year-old golfer won the Northern Telecom Open as an amateur.

The 2023 US Amateur champion was brilliant in the four days of the American Express. But he portrayed his brilliance in the third round on Saturday. He shot a spectacular bogeyless round of 12 under 60 and his scorecard included 10 birdies and an eagle.

Interestingly, Nick Dunlap is the second youngest amateur golfer to win a PGA Tour event. Also, he is the youngest amateur in the last 93 years to win a tournament on the Tour.

Also, Nick Dunlap was only the second player after legendary Tiger Woods to win both the US Amateur and US Junior Amateur titles. Now, he is the only golfer ever to win these two aforementioned titles alongside a PGA Tour title as an amateur.

Nick Dunlap’s sensational outing at the American Express earned more accolades and no money. But that is enough for the 20-year-old golfer. He is now one of the most talked about players in the entire golfing fraternity and what more can he wish for?