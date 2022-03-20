"Good Lord, LeBron, act like you're upset that you just blew a game to the Wizards.....": LeBron James receives a routine criticism from Skip Bayless

LeBron James just eclipsed Karl Malone as second on the NBA’s all-time regular-season scorer’s list. However, that did not stop Skip Bayless from his usual Twitter shenanigan.

While the NBA community is lauding and praising the four-time MVP’s latest feat, TV personality Skip Bayless was quick to point out that the Lakers lost tonight.

The Los Angeles Lakers lost 127-119 to the Washington Wizards. They are now 4.5 games behind the 8th seed and fellow Los Angeles residents, the Clippers.

The biggest takeaway tonight remains the King’s achievement. LeBron put up a hefty stat-line of 38 points, 10 rebounds, and 6 assists.

Skip Bayless does not hold back and fires at LeBron James

The saying goes “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” in this context, Skip Bayless’ tweets about LeBron will probably never change.

Good Lord, LeBron, act like you’re upset that you just blew a game to the Wizards. Nope. All you care about now is scoring achievements. You certainly wanted no part of defending Porzingis, which was your responsibility in the 4th quarter. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) March 20, 2022



Today, he went about his business saying that despite the achievement he did not see anger in the four-time MVP’s eyes despite the loss.

He further added that James’ only cared about scoring achievements and that he shied away from his responsibility of Guarding Kristaps Porzingis.

Skip does have a valid point as Kristaps Porzingis scored 16 of his 27 points in the quarter, and perhaps the Lakers could have benefited if LBJ was the guard.

Mr. Bayless has always been a strong critic of LBJ and tonight was no different. His opinion on the four-time champion has never been high, and we reckon it never will be.

A lot of Bayless’ comments are interesting and with the playoff picture taking shape, it will be interesting to see his narrative evolve.

Time will tell whether Skip’s take on LeBron ever changes. Will he give him credit when he becomes No.1 on the all-time scoring list? We will find out soon.