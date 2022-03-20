“Unlike the Mailman, the King delivers every day of the week.”: LeBron James passes Karl Malone in the all-time scoring leaderboard

LeBron James passed Karl Malone as the second-highest scorer in NBA history. He needed 20 points and accomplished the feat in the second quarter.

Accolades are racking up for LeBron James. In his 19th NBA season, he continues to create NBA history and topple records.

Tonight, against the Washington Wizards, he needed just 20 points to pass Karl Malone to stand alone as second on the NBA’s All-Time Regular Season Scoring list.

James now has 36,9487 points and counting! Despite being in his 19th year, he is averaging an unthinkable 29.7 ppg.

LeBron James is the statistical anomaly

It is no secret that the four-time NBA MVP has put up some dazzling numbers in the past. In the last two years, he has passed greats like Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant in the all-time scoring charts.

To continuously do this in his 19th NBA season is unheard of. Today, he broke The Mailman’s long-standing record in the second quarter.

LeBron James has overtaken Karl Malone for 2nd on the all-time scoring list. Unlike the Mailman, the King delivers every day of the week. pic.twitter.com/FBLNuFMxkt — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 20, 2022

Another shocking statistic is that it took the King 114 games less to accomplish the same feat. This feat comes less than a week after he became the first player to record 30k points, 10k assists, and 10k rebounds.

As the four-time champion hit a bucket late in the second quarter, he received applause and a standing ovation from the Wizards fans.

He scored 38 points tonight, he is firmly chasing the number one spot. The current occupant is fellow Laker Kareem Abdul Jabbar.

To reach Kareem he needs another 1514 points. While that feat may not necessarily come this year, we can certainly expect Lebron to pass the milestone by 2023.

The Lakers are currently languishing in 9th place and sit 4.5 games behind the Clippers.