Bryan Johnson Takes Fitness Enthusiasts on His Journey Through Anti-Aging Over the Decades

After Bryan Johnson made waves on the internet for his outrageous anti-aging techniques, several fitness enthusiasts were curious about his greater purpose. From being a successful entrepreneur to his sudden interest in health and wellness, he grabbed eyeballs when he revealed his true goal – to age backwards.

To pursue his dreams, Johnson kickstarted his company, Blueprint, that enabled the medical assistance necessary for his target. In the past few years, he worked with his team to devise various steps and protocols for him to follow. But these routines soon caught public attention for their seemingly outlandish nature.

From laser therapies and strict diet plans to blood transfusion sessions with his son, Johnson grew popular amongst the masses. Soon, a significant difference in his looks began emerging, and people were quick to notice it. Honoring his progress and wanting to be more transparent about his journey, Johnson sat down to dissect his life.

Early life – Bryan Johnson reveals childhood struggles

Johnson might have been a successful millionaire being able to afford several experimental procedures. But he had humble roots that got him to value his privilege and resources. Born in a small town in Utah, he was exposed to an orthodox religious background before he grew up and formed his own path.

During his teens, he put on some weight and began his journey battling self-confidence issues. He recalled how his diet at the time was not healthy for a child, and as he got through adolescence, saw the gradual fluctuations in his weight and body structure.

“I remember telling my mom…and she said ‘Bryan, you’re not fat. You’re just husky’. So that was like the frame of my mind.”

As he grew older, he got interested in athletics, would bench press and lift weights quite a lot, and became one of the strongest kids in school. This led to his interest in football, which he pursued until he moved to Ecuador to serve a mission for his Mormon Church.

Young-adult stages

Moving to Ecuador seemed to have done more harm than good for Johnson, who soon discovered GI tract issues due to the local food. He lost about 60 lbs and suffered sunburns before finally returning home and reconnecting with his father.

At 28, he built the company Braintree that, while paying him handsomely, put him through a lot of stress. He suffered from chronic depression and several physical and mental issues to the point that he believed he was in pain.

“I was just kind of cracked and depression was upon me. And so when I look at this, I can see Bryan’s eyes and I can see how much pain he’s in.”

Bryan Johnson eventually took his health seriously

Johnson’s first taste of fame came when he sold his company Braintree Venmo for $800 million before getting his health in check. His physique and strength were in shambles, and he wanted to get back on track. That’s when the idea for Blueprint occurred, where he offered himself as a subject to experiment on the possibilities of aging backward.

Since then, Blueprint has garnered several curious people who want to understand Johnson’s purpose and wonder about the possibility of a modified future. The millionaire, at this point, has spent a fortune on the various methodologies and therapies aimed to bring him closer to his goal.

Recently, he even sought after gene therapy – an experimental procedure still under the works and not available for the masses. It is aimed to modify his genetics gradually over the course of months or years. Citing promising results and a positive outlook, Johnson can’t wait to see what the future holds in store for him now.