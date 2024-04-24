Dr. Andrew Huberman Reveals a New Caffeine Source That He Swears By

Caffeine is often an integral part of the daily routine for many fitness enthusiasts. Although the common source of caffeine for most is their daily cups of coffee, neuroscientist Dr. Andrew Huberman offered a new and effective alternative in the form of Yerba Mate.

A few months ago, Huberman had acquired half of ‘Mateina’, a company specializing in Yerba Mate production. Since then, he has been working with the company towards providing an effective source of caffeine without the downsides. Likewise, he announced a significant milestone for the company and its products in a recent IG reel.

Mateina is now available at the Erewhon stores and might make an appearance at other grocery stores soon. In the video he posted, Huberman looked pretty elated as he spotted some of the canned drinks amidst a plethora of beverages. The stores have also stocked up on the looseleaf variety and the low sugar flavored varieties apart from the zero sugar cold brew.

Calling it the ‘best source of caffeine’, Huberman takes pride in his half-Argentinian genes as a consumer of Yerba Mate since he was three. While he still indulges in an occasional cup of coffee, his drink of choice has always been the looseleaf or the cold brew version of the plant-based drink.

“I either brew my own from @mateina looseleaf yerba or lately, I get my caffeine by drinking cold brew zero sugar Mateina Yerba Mate…It’s made with organic yerba maté, purified water, organic ginger, juice, and organic lemon juice.”

The drink is traditionally made from a plant of the same name and is popular in South American states. The caffeine derived from it provides a steady energy supply while keeping the consumer hydrated.

“I drink 2-4 cans per day (but then again I’m fairly caffeine adapted). I also still enjoy coffee now and again.”

Previously, when Dr. Huberman announced his partnership with Mateina, he aimed to put the drink on a global pedestal while highlighting the importance of alternative caffeine sources. Paying homage to his Argentinian lineage, his line of Yerba Mate could prove to be a game changer for regular beverage consumers.

Dr. Andrew Huberman listed the do’s and don’ts of Yerba Mate

Dr. Huberman raved about the coffee substitute and its incredible benefits during his previous announcement. Rich in caffeine and antioxidants, Yerba Mate has been a staple in the Huberman household for decades. However, there are a few things to keep in mind before going ham on the drink.

There have been some studies suggesting the smoked variety of the drink contains carcinogenic substances. However, Huberman avoids those and has pushed the other variants forward as a safer option.

Moreover, since Yerba Mate is rich in caffeine, he doesn’t recommend it for children under 12, despite his personal experience. Hence, all in all, Yerba Mate is a traditional twist to one’s daily dose of caffeine that is highly endorsed by the neuroscientist and arguably one of the most efficient ways to energize the body.