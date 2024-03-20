“Not Fat That Makes You Fat”: Gary Brecka Reveals a Surprising Misconception About Weight Gain

Weight gain is often associated with consuming fats. Individuals are often advised to cut down on oil or butter to curb weight gain. But ‘biohacker’ Gary Brecka debunked this theory with a scientific explanation. According to one of his segments on his podcast, sugar is the real culprit behind putting on fat.

Sugar is one of the primary energy sources, apart from fat, that the body utilizes to function. However, too much of it can be detrimental to health. Not only does it affect oral health and blood parameters, but it also promotes weight gain through manipulating insulin levels.

Brecka posted a clip from his podcast on migraines, dieting, and alcohol, where he addressed the issue of weight gain. He firmly stated that sugar was responsible for individuals putting on extra fat. It does so by increasing insulin levels, which surprisingly do not focus on lowering blood sugar.

Insulin works by blocking other sources of energy apart from sugar. Therefore, elements like fat, which would otherwise burn to produce energy, do not have anywhere else to go. They build up in the blood, thus increasing the amount of fatty acids in the medium.

“It’s not fat that makes you fat. It’s sugar that makes you fat. When we eat sugar, our insulin rises.”

This fat-rich blood eventually deposits fat along the walls of organs and various body parts. A rise in insulin, therefore, kicks off a chain reaction that leads to various health problems like increased blood pressure, obesity, heart problems, and more. While Brecka indicates that it’s all tied up to increased sugar intake, he does so with a disclaimer.

“I am not a licensed medical professional, and the information provided here is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.”

Brecka has often championed healthy and intelligent consumption of food over anything else. Keeping sugar low is just one of the many crucial dietary habits he has proposed to keep the body functioning healthily. He once talked about the need for supplements along similar lines.

Gary Brecka warns Americans against supplement consumption

Daily nutrition might sometimes be lacking in some aspect or another for many individuals. Supplements are introduced to ensure that people receive optimum benefits from every single morsel they consume. But Brecka has often observed people overdoing it.

In one of his podcasts, the ‘biohacker’ reprimanded Americans for overdoing their supplement consumption. Being conscious of what one chooses to replenish their dietary needs is crucial. Having a cabinet full of supplements that one does not need is a red flag in his eyes.