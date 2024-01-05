Neuroscientist Andrew Huberman Discloses the Tools to Accelerate Fitness

In an earlier episode of the Huberman Lab Podcast, Dr. Andrew Huberman discussed the topic, Science-Supported Tools to Accelerate Your Fitness Goals. The podcast focuses on fitness, exercise, and performance, which also centers around scientifically validated fitness tools that require minimal time investment and notably increase one’s physical fitness levels.

Advertisement

With the help of these tools, an individual’s fitness levels can be greatly enhanced. These tools help improve strength, endurance, psychological health, and hypertrophy. Huberman states that by following and merging these tools into existing exercise and lifestyle, one can improve their performance outcomes and fitness levels to a greater extent.

Speaking on physical fitness and exercise during the podcast, Dr. Huberman emphasized multiple facts about fitness, including an established regimen, dietary considerations, the use of supplements, and enhancing recovery, which featured Dr. Andy Galpin as well. Routines designed to improve endurance, muscle growth, and strength can also be followed with the help of these scientific tools.

Advertisement

“These are simple tools that you can put into your existing routine that should really move the needle forward in terms of improving your overall levels of fitness and health.”

Out of the twelve tools shared by Huberman during the podcast, there are a few tools that every individual needs to follow to accelerate and maintain fitness. He starts the podcast with the number one tool, Zone 2 Cardio and Daily Activities. So, by incorporating this tool into your routine, you need to involve it in your daily activities. This helps increase heart rate and respiration flow, which massively helps one engage in activities and conversations without unrestrained breathlessness.

The next tool is Low Repetition Strength Training, 3 x 5 Protocol, Warm-Up Sets. This tool can be used purely for strength training by an individual. Usually, most fitness enthusiasts engage in resistance training that employs machines, body weights, or free weights, performing sets consisting of 5 to 15 repetitions. However, as per Huberman, engaging in training sessions with lower repetitions, specifically within the range of 3 to 5 repetitions per set, holds significant merit.

“The most obvious benefit to me was that I got much stronger. In addition, there was another effect that was, at least to me, very unexpected, which was that my cardiovascular training improved significantly.”

Advertisement

“Exercise Snacks—cardiovascular and muscular endurance—is the next tool Huberman talks about in his podcast to improve fitness. The term ‘exercise snacks’ was coined by Dr. Andy Galpin. The main aim of this tool is that it can be incorporated with your regular cardio training sessions, which helps enhance and maintain fitness levels. Dr. Galpin also pointed out that exercise snacks are handy when fitness enthusiasts are unable to follow a regular fitness program due to personal demands. This tool is one of the greatest ways to maintain the fitness you’ve already built and prevent any setbacks during busy days.

Further in the video, Dr. Andrew Huberman speaks about another tool, ‘rest period and physiological sighs.’ Any individual who works out or hits the gym will probably know the importance of this tool. This tool pertains to the physiological process of breathing or respiration. Breathing between sets of exercise or high-intensity workouts is mandatory. The process entails a profound inhalation through the nasal passage to achieve complete or near-maximal expansion of the lungs, followed by a brief secondary inhalation to ensure the reinflation of any collapsed lung sacs.

“The reason to do this between sets of resistance training is that the more that you can shift yourself from sympathetic drive to parasympathetic drive, that is, from alert to calm, in between sets, the more energy and focus you can devote to exertion during your work sets.”

One other tool shared by Huberman during the podcast was Training Fasted, or Fed, Caffeine. This fundamental tool is a crucial factor that needs to be taken into account, which is nutrition. Consuming a meal before engaging in physical exercise did not yield a notable impact on performance outcomes in aerobic activities of shorter duration. Apart from heavy meal consumption, caffeine is a common substance in athletes’ diets and is now found in various products, including energy drinks, sports gels, alcoholic beverages, and diet aids.

“If I’m going to train, in particular, if I’m going to do high-intensity resistance training or a long run, I will ingest caffeine sooner than 90 to 120 minutes after waking.”

Huberman strictly emphasized the crucial elements within a fitness regimen, specifically highlighting the quantity and nature of cardiovascular and resistance training sessions with the help of these tools. Apart from following these major scientific tools, Huberman has been a passionate follower of Mike Mentzer and his workout routine.

Andrew Huberman avidly follows Mike Mentzer’s workout regime

Mr. Heavy Duty, A.K.A. Mike Mentzer, was an inspiration to many. And Dr. Huberman, to date, is inspired by him and his workout routines. Mentzer’s one-set-to-failure training system is one of the most popular and effective training methods in the world. Athletes, bodybuilders, and fitness enthusiasts alike have been following this for decades, and it has been proven to be effective in building strength and muscle.

“By performing one set to failure, you can get the same results as performing multiple sets. This means that you can get the same results in less time.”

This adaptation and routine lead to increased strength and muscle mass. Huberman ensured he followed Mentzer’s 6-x-per-month high-intensity program to increase strength and muscle mass and maximize workout results.

Hence, following these major tools can help accelerate fitness. These sessions play a fundamental role in establishing an efficient fitness program and are crucial for individuals to incorporate as a framework or initial stage in their overall fitness endeavors.