Dr. Andrew Huberman Announces Continuing ‘An Admittedly Nerdy Tradition’ Highlighting the Olympic Track and Field Trials

When neuroscientist Dr. Andrew Huberman isn’t talking about the immense benefits of sunlight on one’s circadian rhythm, he likes to indulge in regular doses of zone 2 cardio. Known for his occasional hiking missions and endurance training, Huberman recently revealed a case where he puts this affinity towards the track to good use.

For the past few years, his association with the University of Oregon has led him to develop a ritual related to the Olympics. The academic institution has been the host to the US Olympic Track and Field Trials every season since 2008. And now, Dr. Huberman wished to celebrate that with his own scientific twist.

‘Run with a Prof’ has been the scientist’s ritual that will see its third consecutive season this year at the University of Oregon. The idea is to encourage discourse surrounding neuroscience and open up doors to curious minds while getting in some steps.

The three-mile run this year will be hosted by both Dr. Huberman and Dr. Cris Neill from the university. The former issued an open invitation earlier this day on his socials, hoping for enthusiastic people to make the event more fun.

“Tomorrow, Andrew Huberman and Cris Neill (Neuroscience Professor from U of Oregon) will be hosting a “run with a prof(essor)” where we jog and chat neuroscience (an admittedly nerdy tradition for us here during the Olympic Track & Field trials).”

Dr. Huberman also mentioned that participants didn’t need to run the entire distance if they couldn’t. The ritual was just meant to be a casual outing to amp up health and talk science, and people were free to join in at any part of the sprint.

“We are meeting at 1320 E 15th Ave (the Rec Center at University of Oregon) at 8:45 am. It will be an easy 3mi but feel free to join for any portion.”

The neuroscientist had previously talked about this ritual a few weeks back, and he was hoping to bring it back into practice. His love for his subject expertise, combined with the chance to get the heart pumping, was too good of an opportunity.

Andrew Huberman called the ritual his favorite part about the Olympics

While the Olympic season is a busy time for the University of Oregon to ensure proper hospitality for the athletes, Dr. Huberman’s ritual brought a refreshing twist to the event. Picking up a cardio quest during what could arguably be the best time to encourage such practices, he has opened doors for something fun and mentally stimulating.

Calling the event one of his favorite parts of the Olympic track and field trials in Oregon, he wanted students and professors to get together in various spaces. The track could easily pull down the barrier, and while everyone kept up with their morning jog, they also had the chance to learn new things.