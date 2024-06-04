Andrew Huberman Reveals His Favourite Olympic Track and Field Feature

Of all the ways that neuroscientist Dr. Andrew Huberman made waves on the internet, his one workout video took the internet by storm. He has famously been a fan of zone 2 workouts with added intensity, but one might not be aware of his recent venture.

For the past two Olympic trials, Dr. Huberman has been a part of a special initiative at the University of Oregon, where one gets to hang out and go on a sprint with researchers. The event, called ‘Run with a Researcher’, and enables interaction with some of the smartest minds while on a cardio quest.

In a social media post, Dr. Huberman announced about this activity and how he has been a part of it for a while. In light of the upcoming Olympic trials this season, he declared his participation in the initiative for the third time in a row.

The run will not only allow an open scientific discourse but it will also do so with the added benefit of exercise. Since Dr. Huberman already enjoys that, he expressed his excitement about it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrew Huberman, Ph.D. (@hubermanlab)

“One of my favorite things about the Olympic track and field trials in Eugene, Oregon, is the “run with a prof” tradition, where you can jog with professors from different departments and learn cool stuff from them on the mornings of the trials.”

While the event’s actual occurrence this year is still under wraps, one might expect further communication from the University of Oregon and Dr. Huberman. Meanwhile, he has been busy churning out podcasts and commenting on the importance of getting sunlight and the reality of the nature of dopamine in various spaces.

Apart from preaching about the benefits of clocking in a set quota of zone 2 cardio, Dr. Huberman also indulges in several forms of high-intensity interval training. Previously, he has revealed several instances of going on hikes, bike rides, and runs.

Since it already fit his workout preference, it wasn’t surprising to see him enthusiastic about the run. Until then, the neuroscientist might just continue his usual routine, combining cardio and resistance training to stay fit.

Andrew Huberman once Revealed his Workout Routine Trick

Distributing each muscle into a group for workout purposes can be custom and vary from person to person. For Dr. Huberman, his routine makes sure that he hits every muscle group twice in a single cycle for maximum output.

He combines cardiovascular and resistance training, such that all his favorite activities, like running, hiking, cycling, etc. are dispersed throughout the week along with traditional machine training. Since all of these activities inherently involve a set of muscles working twice, it doesn’t matter if he misses a day or two as long as he stays active.