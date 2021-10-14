“Hey Miracle! Are you Divine Rapier?”. PindaPanda’s memoirs of cringiest pickup lines for Dota 2 Pros.

How pindaPanda tried to pick up Secret Yapzor and other Dota 2 The International participants at ESL One Genting in 2018?

“Easiest keyboard of my life”. That was pindaPanda’s tweet after breaking a keyboard in half of frustration. It was hilarious to see her baby rage.

pindaPanda is an upcoming celebrity in the South East Asian gaming community. She is a Dota 2 analyst who frequently plays Dota 2. We would have loved to support her, but we could not discover her Twitch handle.

pindaPanda had led a pretty modest life after being born in Bhutan as a kid. She is quite active on Social media and frequently posts or tweets.

We discovered her through her Official Channel where she is seen Vlogging on cringiest Pick up Lines. She is also dubbed as “The Rage Queen of Dota 2” for obvious reasons. She might reach the popularity of Moxxi eventually.

She is a Dota analyst and follows Dota 2 Scene closely. She is a close friend to Nigma Miracle

In her recent tweet, we saw her putting her knee through a mech keyboard as she roared in anger and disappointment(it is just a guess).

We are exactly not sure what events led to the actual video. But it was pretty amazing to see her pull off the feat considering the sturdiness with which the gaming gears are manufactured.

I am pretty sure she is versed in MMA. We also saw her playing Valorant with some gamers from the pro-circuit. As of now, she has a follower base of about 250,000 followers across multiple social media.

She is a jolly personality and is often seen having a friendly chat with the pro players on the event floor; either for interviews or maybe just mechanics of life. That is none of our business to know or even dig around.

Her evolution from a small-town girl to a social media influencer has been quite drastic. People like her help us carry the gaming scene forward into the next era.

There is not much to do under the Himalayas and trust us we know. pindaPanda seems to have utilised that time pretty well.

She is a pretty decent Dota 2 Player. Maybe we see her in Pro-Circuit someday

Currently, she stays in Malaysia and covers the E-Sports journey of the players from the region. She is exceptionally versed in the Filipino gaming community.

As a fellow Dota 2 Player, I wish her all the luck she could get. I would love to see her grow and help other people eventually. Carry us pindaPanda Senpai.