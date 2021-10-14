ESports

“Hey Miracle! Are you Divine Rapier?”. PindaPanda’s memoirs of cringiest pickup lines for Dota 2 Pros.

pindaPanda
ch33n1 L4NC3L077

•NFT aficionado •E-sports fanatic •Indie GameDev

Previous Article
"Michael Jordan didn't let X-Man bully Scottie Pippen": MJ foiled the Knicks' attempt to employ a Jordan Rules version on Pippen
Next Article
"I want one dollar more than Wilt Chamberlain": When 11x NBA champion Bill Russell used his MVP card to dethrone Wilt the Stilt from the highest-paid player position  
E-Sports Latest News
pindaPanda
“Hey Miracle! Are you Divine Rapier?”. PindaPanda’s memoirs of cringiest pickup lines for Dota 2 Pros.

How pindaPanda tried to pick up Secret Yapzor and other Dota 2 The International participants…