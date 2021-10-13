‘Nothing against faze boys but it’s kinda f**ked’, Valorant NA LCQ Day 2 Matches being postponed as Rise Nation refuses to play against FaZe Clan

The Rise Nation refuses to participate in Valorant NA LCQ considering the fact that Valorant is allowing FaZe members to play from their homes in a LAN event.

The first match on Day 2 of Valorant NA LCQ is between FaZe Clan and Rise Nation. Before the start of every match, Valorant staff performs a Covid test of all the participating players. To ensure the safety of everyone and following Covid 19 norms.

Covid test of 2 members of FaZe clan ended up being positive. Which resulted in Valorant asking FaZe players to play from their home setups.

Nothing against faze boys but it’s kinda fucked , none of them are playing on stage and are able to go home on NASA pc’s while ONLY 4 members of rise are on stage on LCS pc’s?? (Only 2 faze members tested positive). — Derrek (@DerrekOW) October 13, 2021

What are Rise Players Doing

FaZe members to play from their home setups whereas the Rise members forced to play on the NA LCQ stage. Angered by the steps taken by Valorant LCQ staff Rise Nation players are refusing to play in LCQ till a favorable solution is presented.

Packed our gear and the match is postponed, unfortunate situation but were all doing our best to get things going for a fair game — POISED (@poisedFPS) October 13, 2021

Packing up and leaving match is paused until further notice #VCT — anger (@angercs) October 13, 2021

What is Going on with FaZe Clan

Only those players who are double vaccinated are allowed to participate in Valorant LAN events. Even after this precaution some of FaZe members had a False Positive result in their covid test.

I’m fully Vaccinated. I tested negative multiple days in a row. I tested positive and then negative 10 minutes after. Can’t play on stage and have to quarantine? LA covid rules are different bro sheeeeeesh. — FaZe babybay (@KING_BABYBAY) October 13, 2021

Due to 2 Faze Members getting false positives, FaZe members quarantine and play the matches from their home setups rather than on the VCT NA LCQ stage.