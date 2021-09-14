” I was like a cat with multiple lives tonight”: Jon Gruden went through a rollercoaster of emotions during overtime thriller against the Baltimore Ravens

Jon Gruden and the Raiders won a nail biter Monday Night against the Baltimore Ravens in Overtime. And Jon Gruden had a hilarious comment after the game.

The Raiders beat the Baltimore Ravens 33-27 in a late-game thriller. The finish to regulation was crazy enough, with the Ravens going up 27-24 with :37 seconds remaining and then the Raiders driving down the field to tie the game back up again to send it to overtime.

Then the Raiders marched down the field all the way to the 1 yard line in OT. But after an Alex Leatherwood false start backed the Raiders to the six-yard-line, Derek Carr’s pass bounced in the air and was intercepted in the end zone.

But Carl Nassib came up with a clutch strip-sack on Lamar Jackson giving the ball back to the Raiders in scoring position. Two plays later, the Ravens came with an all-out blitz, and the Raiders were ready for it. Carr dropped back and threw the ball high in the air as Zay Jones broke wide open for the touchdown.

And after the up and down game, HC Jon Gruden had a hilarious comparison about his mindset in the game.

Jon Gruden said he was like a cat with multiple lives.

From euphoria to disappointment to despair to hope to confusion to euphoria again.

“I felt like I died and woke up. And died again,” Raiders coach Jon Gruden said following his team’s 33-27 win. “And I was like a cat — I had multiple lives tonight. I don’t like playing like that. It was tough, but again, we did a lot of really good things to win that football game tonight.”

Jon Gruden’s reaction is understandable given how close the game was. Derek Carr also opened up about his 435-yard performance.

“I’m like, not like this. You know what I mean? I can’t lose like this,” Carr said of his dramatic turnover on the ESPN broadcast. “We did too many good things to get us in that position to win it. But the thing that I love the most, everyone that talked crap about our defense for 12 months, they stepped up when we needed it the most and got us the ball back so we could win it again.”

It’s only Week 1. But the game will give the Raiders a ton of confidence heading into the 2021 season.

