“Lamar Jackson said ‘That’s On Me’ Love It!”: LeBron James, Damian Lillard, Zach Lavine And Other NBA Stars Are Awestruck By Insane Raiders-Ravens MNF Game

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens couldn’t pull out a victory on MNF, but the crazy Raiders-Ravens game had LeBron James and other NBA stars losing it.

The Ravens looked like they were in control of the game after jumping out to an early 14-0 lead, but Derek Carr and Las Vegas would simply not go away, slowly, but surely, chipping away at the lead.

Some big plays got them into a position to kick the game-tying field goal to send the game to overtime, and Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson drilled the kick.

The NBA world couldn’t help but take notice, and there were many stars who reacted to the crazy finish. The Raiders ultimately took the game 33-27 after a wild sequence of plays in overtime.

LeBron James, Damian Lillard, Zach Lavine And Other NBA Stars React To Crazy Lamar Jackson Vs. Derek Carr Duel

In overtime, it looked like the Raiders had won the game after a deep shot by Carr to Bryan Edwards down the sideline. However, after reviewing the play, it was determined that Edwards hadn’t broken the plane, and so the Raiders still needed to punch it in.

Unfortuantely, Carr would throw a pass that would get tipped and then picked off, ending the Raiders’ chances of winning the game outright at that point.

However, Lamar Jackson and the Ravens would cough the ball right back up again as Carl Nassib came unblocked to force a fumble which Las Vegas recovered. Shortly after, Carr would find Zay Jones for a deep touchdown.

LeBron James and several NBA stars couldn’t help but react to the wild finish.

Lamar said “That’s On Me”. Accountability. Love it! — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 14, 2021

😅good win @Raiders had us all a little scared — Zach LaVine (@ZachLaVine) September 14, 2021

Lmao we made it harder than I woulda liked but… Raider Nation comes out on top 🤷🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/KktX4VCBKb — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) September 14, 2021

he cold dawg 😂‼️ https://t.co/dlzvOIAIwN — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) September 14, 2021

Carr finished the game with a stellar statline, going 34/56 for 435 yards with two touchdowns and one pick while Lamar Jackson went 19/30 235 yards while also adding 12 carries for 86 yards on the ground.

