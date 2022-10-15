“I’m Never Going to Stop Playing”: Kyrie Irving Puts an End to Speculation Surrounding His Future in the NBA

Many have been wondering about Kyrie Irving’s future as an NBA superstar. Well, the Nets guard has personally put an end to such discussions.

The career of an NBA player can be quite a fickle one. Personal problems, lack of ability, and more often than not injury can cause any athlete’s career to derail.

However, the case of Kyrie Irving is very different, with many fans speculating about his future in the NBA. This is all thanks to Kyrie’s last season and his focus on social media presence and role as an activist.

That being said, Irving himself has decided to put an end to such rumors. He has made it very clear where his future lies with the league.

Kyrie Irving makes it clear that he intends to never stop playing in the NBA

There has been a lot of speculation regarding the future of Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving. The All-Star guard was the subject of numerous trade rumors over the offseason.

All of this because of Kyrie’s lack of playing time over the last season, simply because he refused to take the COVID vaccine. This has led to many wondering how long Uncle Drew has left in the league.

Well, Irving has made his stance on this situation very clear. He does not have any plans of stopping his playing career anytime soon.

It’s good to know that Kyrie is very clear about his future as a player. Hopefully, he has a long and successful career ahead of him.

Kyrie Irving is in the last year of his contract and could look to test market

Kyrie’s sporadic appearances in a Nets jersey led to much discussion about his future with the franchise. With trade rumors and free agency rumors flying everywhere, he decided to put an end to things by opting into his Player option.

Despite returning to the Nets, this could be his last season in New York. Only time will tell where the guard ends up next offseason.

