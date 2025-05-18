“Did His Birthday Party at My Crib”: Jamie Foxx Explained Why He Planned a Unique Night For Kyrie Irving Before Boston Move

Kyrie Irving has been on a few teams throughout his NBA career. He started his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers, where he won a championship. Ahead of the 2017-18 season, he was traded to the Boston Celtics. While he would go on to play for both the Brooklyn Nets and Dallas Mavericks, this story takes place in Bean Town. Before he donned the green and white, Irving had a birthday celebration for the ages. The person responsible for the special night was none other than comedian, actor and singer Jamie Foxx.

The 2016 NBA champion’s birthday is on March 23, 1992. While trying to plan a celebration for his friends, Foxx opened up his home to the nine-time All-Star, while happily taking on the role and responsibility of organizing the event. He gave Irving a party he would never forget.

At the time, Irving was 24 years old and about to turn 25. He had recently come off an amazing regular season with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Before the team prepared to defend their championship, Irving wanted to celebrate.

Foxx loved throwing parties, so it didn’t come as a hassle to uplift Irving on his birthday. In 2018, Foxx made a guest appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. During his time on the show, he revealed his love for huge house parties. He eventually went into depth while revealing details for the party thrown for Irving.

“Kyrie Irving came, and this was just before he left to go to Boston, but I did his birthday party,” Foxx proclaimed. Kimmel and the entire crowd let out a reaction shrouded in surprise. The party for Irving wasn’t any ordinary one, but Foxx ensured he had some fun in the planning process.

“We always do a contrast. I had him come with a mariachi band,” Foxx revealed. The crowd erupted in laughter, but Foxx added that Irving’s reaction was much different. The 6-foot-2 guard was extremely skeptical of Foxx’s idea and wasn’t completely on board.

That is when the Grammy-award winning artist began to convince Irving by recalling Denzel Washington’s experience with the same mariachi band. “I’m telling Kyrie this mariachi band was in front of Denzel, it’s going to be hot. He’s still doubting.” A few moments later, Irving realized what Foxx meant.

“[The mariachi band] comes to the top of the stairs, full regalia. The whole place went into flames.” Foxx wanted to give Irving a show for his birthday, which was exactly what he did. Foxx has his own history with these types of events. Celebrity is one thing, but Foxx has spent a ton of times with all types of enigmatic NBA stars.

In another appearance in 2018, Foxx joined Live Kelly and Ryan to reveal his presence during the NBA lockout. His house became a battleground for NBA players to participate in open runs.

“When the NBA had the lockout, we had young James Harden,” Foxx revealed. He went on to add that the games were for a good cause, noting they raised money for charity in these matchups.

Many years later and Foxx remains very close within NBA circles. He most definitely is still throwing elaborate and entertaining birthday parties to this day.