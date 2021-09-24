IPL BLR vs CSK Prediction : Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings Best Fantasy Picks for IPL 2021 Match Today

BLR vs CSK Team Prediction: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings – 24 September 2021 (Sharjah). AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, and Deepak Chahar will be the best fantasy picks for this game.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Chennai Super Kings in the league match of IPL 2021, aka Indian Premier League, which will be played at the Sharjah International Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have won five of their eight games, and they have played well so far. Glenn Maxwell and Ab de Villiers have been brilliant in the tournament, whereas Virat and Devdutt have also batted well. The bowling of Harshal Patel has been great, whereas Jamieson, Hasaranga, and Chahal will assist him.

Chennai Super Kings have been brilliant this season, and they have won six of their eight games. Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad have been their best batsmen, whereas Moeen Ali and Ravindra Jadeja are their star all-rounders. DJ Bravo, Shardul Thakur, and Deepak Chahar will lead the pace attack of the side.

Pitch Report – The boundaries of this stadium are quite small, and we can expect a high-scoring encounter.

Match Details :

Time:- 7.30 PM, Stadium:- Sharjah International Cricket Stadium, Sharjah; Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Royal Challengers Bangalore – Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, KS Bharat, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Sachin Baby, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Kyle Jamieson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Siraj.

Chennai Super Kings – Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Sam Curran, DJ Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar.

Clean-Hitters in the Team

Royal Challengers Bangalore – Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, and AB de Villiers.

Chennai Super Kings – Faf du Plessis and Ravindra Jadeja.

Death Overs Specialist Bowlers

Royal Challengers Bangalore – Harshal Patel

Chennai Super Kings – DJ Bravo

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Moeen Ali, and Deepak Chahar.

IPL Prediction

BLR vs CSK Team Wicket-Keeper

AB de Villiers (Price 10) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. ABD has scored 207 runs in IPL 2021 at an average of 41.40, whereas he has a strike rate of 162.99. He is a world-class player.

BLR vs CSK Team Batsmen

Faf du Plessis (Price 9.5) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (Price 8.5) will be our batsmen from the Chennai Super Kings. Plessis has scored 320 runs this season at an average of 53.33, whereas his strike rate has been 143.39. Gaikwad has scored 284 runs this season at 40.57, and he played a match-winning knock in the last game. Both of them will open the innings together.

Virat Kohli (Price 10), Glenn Maxwell (Price 9.5), and Devdutt Padikkal (Price 9) will be our batsmen from the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Padikkal has scored 217 runs at an average of 36.16, whereas Virat has scored 203 runs at 29.00. Maxi has scored 233 runs at an average of 33.28, whereas his S/R has been 136.25. All three of them will enjoy batting on this track.

BLR vs CSK Team All-Rounders

Moeen Ali (Price 9.5) will be our all-rounder from the Chennai Super Kings. Ali has scored 206 runs at an average of 29.42, whereas he has scalped five wickets in bowling.

BLR vs CSK Team Bowlers

Deepak Chahar (Price 8.5) and Shardul Thakur (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Chennai Super Kings. Chahar has scalped ten wickets in the tournament so far, whereas Shardul has scalped six. Both of them have the ability to swing the ball.

Yuzvendra Chahal (Price 8.5) and Kyle Jamieson (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Jamieson has scalped nine wickets this season, whereas Chahal scalped 21 wickets last season in UAE. Both of them are wicket-takers.

[Alternative Changes: Maxwell & Thakur Out; Bravo & Patel In]

Match Prediction: Chennai Super Kings will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Moeen Ali and Virat Kohli

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Faf du Plessis and AB de Villiers

