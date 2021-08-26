IRE vs ZIM Fantasy Prediction : Ireland vs Zimbabwe Best Fantasy Team for 1st T20I Game

IRE vs ZIM Fantasy Prediction: Ireland vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I Game – 27 August 2021 (Dublin). Paul Stirling, Wesley Madhevere, and Sean Williams will be the best fantasy picks for this game.

Hosts Ireland will take on Zimbabwe in the first T20I of the three-match series. The match will be played at the Clontarf Cricket Club in Dublin.

Paul Stirling and Andy Balbirnie are Ireland’s star batsmen, whereas Simi and Dockrell are their all-rounders. The bowling will rely on Mark Adair, Craig Young, and Josh Little. Brendan Taylor and Craig Ervine are Zimbabwe’s star batsmen, whereas Ervine and Madhevere are their all-rounders. The bowling will rely on Blessing Muzarabani and Luke Jongwe.

Pitch Report – The average 1st innings batting score at this venue in the T20I games played here is 162 runs.

Total T20I Games: 14; Bat 1st Won: 6; Bat 2nd Won: 8

We can expect clouds throughout the game.

Match Details :

Time:- 4.30 PM IST Stadium: Clontarf Cricket Club, Dublin.

Probable XI for both sides:-

Ireland – Paul Stirling, Kevin O’Brien, Andy Balbirnie, George Dockrell, Harry Tector, Simi Singh, Lorcan Tucker, Shane Getake, Mark Adair, Josh Little, Craig Young.

Zimbabwe – Brendan Taylor, Wesley Madhevere, Regis Chakabva, Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava.

IRE vs ZIM: Key Players of the Game

Ireland Top-3 Picks:-

Paul Stirling:- Stirling has scored 2167 T20I runs at an average of 28.89, whereas he has scalped 19 wickets. He is a world-class player.

Mark Adair: Adair has scalped 32 T20I wickets in 21 games, whereas he scalped five wickets in the last series.

George Dockrell: Dockrell scored 364 runs at an average of 121.33 in Ireland ODD competition, whereas he also scalped four wickets.

Zimbabwe Top-3 Picks:-

Sean Williams:- Williams has scored 945 T20I runs, whereas he has scalped 32 wickets.

Blessing Muzarabani:- Muzarabani has scalped 25 T20I wickets at an economy of 8.08, whereas his S/R has been 16.72.

Wesley Madhevere:- Madhevere has scored 355 T20I runs at an average of 29.58, whereas he has scalped three wickets.

IRE vs ZIM Final Fantasy Team:-

WK: Brendan Taylor.

Batsmen: Craig Ervine, Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie.

All-Rounders: Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, George Dockrell.

Bowlers: Mark Adair, Josh Little, Craig Young/Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani.

Match Prediction: Ireland will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Paul Stirling

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Sean Williams and Wesley Madhevere

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

Fantasy Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.