Is Destiny 2 down today? Servers to go offline on November 8, 2022
Danyal Arabi
|Mon Nov 07 2022
In the last week of the Festival of the Lost, Destiny 2 will briefly be going down for a few fixes. Announced on the official ‘This Week at Bungie’ blog post, the game will be going down on November 8, 2022. While background maintenance was conducted without downtime today, the developers will need to take the servers down for an hour and fifteen minutes later. Scheduled for 8 AM PST on Tuesday, players will be kicked from the game at 8:45 AM PST.
Read on for the full maintenance schedule of the update.
Destiny 2 November 8, 2022 downtime to begin at 8 AM PST
DESTINY 2 BACKGROUND MAINTENANCE
❖ Hotfix 6.2.5.3
Background maintenance is complete.
Report issues or seek assistance here: https://t.co/9lcpiGl0GP
— Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) November 7, 2022
Bungie’s official blog post outlines the downtime timetable:
Hotfix 6.2.5.3 schedule
- 8 AM PST: Destiny 2 maintenance begins.
- 8:45 AM: Destiny 2 is brought offline.
- 9 AM: Destiny 2 Hotfix 6.2.5.3 will begin rolling out across all platforms and regions.
- 10 AM: Destiny 2 maintenance completes.
While no patch notes have been provided, the developers have provided a workaround for the Manifested Pages bug in the game:
Workarounds for converting pages
- Obtain the Gone but Not Forgotten quest from Eva Levante in the Tower
- Are wearing the Masquerader’s Helm with a Festival Mask
- Have at least three free spaces in their character’s inventory
- Have Spectral Pages in their inventory prior to entering the Haunted Sectors playlist
- Clear their console or PC game cache
- Complete a strike
- Obtain more Spectral Pages
- Complete a Haunted Lost Sector (Note that not all Spectral Pages will convert into Manifested Pages)
Aside from the hotfix, Destiny 2’s textures have also been updated on consoles. The goal of this update was to improve the utilization of memory bandwidth without sacrificing quality. Fans can get read the complete ‘TWAB’ post here.