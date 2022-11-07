Is Destiny 2 down today? Servers to go offline on November 8, 2022

In the last week of the Festival of the Lost, Destiny 2 will briefly be going down for a few fixes. Announced on the official ‘This Week at Bungie’ blog post, the game will be going down on November 8, 2022. While background maintenance was conducted without downtime today, the developers will need to take the servers down for an hour and fifteen minutes later. Scheduled for 8 AM PST on Tuesday, players will be kicked from the game at 8:45 AM PST.

Read on for the full maintenance schedule of the update.

Destiny 2 November 8, 2022 downtime to begin at 8 AM PST

DESTINY 2 BACKGROUND MAINTENANCE

❖ Hotfix 6.2.5.3 Background maintenance is complete. Report issues or seek assistance here: https://t.co/9lcpiGl0GP — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) November 7, 2022

Bungie’s official blog post outlines the downtime timetable:

Hotfix 6.2.5.3 schedule

Next Tuesday, November 8, Destiny 2 Hotfix 6.2.5.3 will be released. Refer to the timeline below (all times are Pacific):