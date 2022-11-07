CS:GO IEM Rio Major Legends Stage day two results: Eliminated teams, updated bracket, and more

The road to Rio seems fraught with danger and the first two casualties are in. Fan favorites and reigning champions FaZe Clan have crashed out of the CS:GO IEM Rio Major, destroying Pick Ems worldwide. Day two of the tournament was a mix of best-of-ones and best-of-threes that saw two teams qualify and two eliminated. Cloud9 and Furia cement their spots in the Champions Stage, guaranteeing a quarter-final at the very least. The two teams eliminated from the Major today were FaZe Clan and Ninjas in Pyjamas.

Natus Vincere and Team Vitality have their backs against the ropes and must win all their remaining games to qualify. Underdog Sprout survives for another day with a chance to eliminate Team Spirit. Here is the full schedule for day 3 of IEM Rio.

FaZe Clan and NIP eliminated on day two of 2022 CS:GO IEM Rio Major

3-0 in the #IEM Rio Legends Stage for @FURIA! They take down @BIGCLANgg 2-0 and advance to the Champions Stage without dropping a map. 16-9 Nuke

16-6 Vertigo pic.twitter.com/cBnS3D07BR — Intel® Extreme Masters (@IEM) November 6, 2022

Results from day two (Sunday, November 6)

1-1 game: Team Liquid vs. Natus Vincere – NAVI lose and drop to the 1-2 bracket. Liquid moves up to 2-1

1-1 game: MOUZ vs. Team Vitality – MOUZ upset Vitality and send them to the 1-2 bracket

1-1 game: ENCE vs. fnatic – fnatic silence ENCE with a dominant win to move up to the 2-1 bracket

1-1 game: Outsiders vs. Team Spirt – Outsiders won the CIS derby to send Spirit down 1-2

0-2 game: FaZe Clan vs. Bad News Eagles – Bad News Eagles shock FaZe Clan and eliminate the reigning champions from the major

2-0 game: Heroic vs. Cloud9 – Cloud9 become the first team to qualify, leaving Heroic with two more chances to go to the playoffs

0-2 game: Sprout vs. Ninjas in Pyjamas – Sprout eliminates NIP to go up 1-2

2-0 game: Furia vs. BIG – Furia completes their undefeated run and qualifies for the Champions Stage. BIG gets two more chances to qualify.

Updated bracket and schedule for day three (Monday, November 7)

1-2 elimination game: Natus Vincere vs. Bad News Eagle (15:00 CET)

2-1 qualification game: MOUZ vs. Outsiders (15:00 CET)

1-2 elimination game: ENCE vs. Team Vitality (18:30 CET)

2-1 qualification game: BIG vs. fnatic (18:30 CET)

1-2 elimination game: Team Spirit vs. Sprout (22:00 CET)

2-1 qualification game: Heroic vs. Team Liquid (22:00 CET)

All games will be best-of-threes tomorrow and will be broadcast at twitch.tv/esl_csgo and twitch.tv/esl_csgob.