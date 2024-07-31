Jazz Chisholm Jr. Wins Yankees Veteran’s Approval with Second Strong Showing vs. Phillies

Jul 11, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Miami Marlins designated hitter Jazz Chisholm Jr. (2) reacts to his strikeout against the Houston Astros in the ninth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Jazz Chisholm Jr. has burst onto the scene in his debut with the Yankees, showcasing his power at the plate. In just his third game in the Bronx, he hit two home runs for the second consecutive night, playing a crucial role in the Yankees’ win over the Phillies.

Chisholm’s impact with his bat has been immediate. On Tuesday night, he smashed two home runs and drove in five RBIs, giving a major boost to the Yankees’ offense. His first homer came off Phillies ace Aaron Nola, while a three-run blast later helped secure the win.

This headline-making performance mirrors the previous game, where Chisholm also hit two home runs. With four homers in his first three games as a Yankee, he has quickly made his mark in the team’s history.

Jazz’s energy and on-field prowess following his trade from Miami to New York have naturally won over fans. Additionally, he has caught the attention of Yankees legend and Derek Jeter’s close friend, CC Sabathia, who is thoroughly impressed by Chisholm’s performances against the Phillies.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the former Yankees LHP praised the 2022 All-Star’s abilities, writing, “Jazz Chisholm Jr. is built for the Bronx!!”

.@j_chisholm3 is built for the Bronx!! — CC Sabathia (@CC_Sabathia) July 31, 2024

The Yankees’ decision to acquire Chisholm is already showing flair despite initial arguments about whether the Bahamian native would be the right fit for them. As Jazz blends more with his new team, fans can expect him to show his true magic on the field. With all that said, Jazz Chisholm Jr. seems to be wholeheartedly enjoying his time in New York.

Chisholm Jr. is loving the Big Apple

During an interview after the game, Jazz Chisholm Jr. was over the moon about joining the Yankees and experiencing the thrill of playing in front of crowds under bright stadium lights.

Additionally, Chisholm feels privileged to be a part of the Yankees’ rich history after making an impact with four home runs in his first three games.

“To be part of the history of the New York Yankees is one of the sickest things anybody in baseball can hear.”

Jazz Chisholm Jr. reacts to becoming the first Yankee ever with 4 HR in first 3 games. pic.twitter.com/DYta0aBlKJ

— YES Network (@YESNetwork) July 31, 2024

Chisholm is embracing his role as a center fielder and the 3B in the lineup. He appreciates the support of his Yankees teammates and recognizes the need to become a reliable team player for consistent performance, both offensively and defensively.

Jazz appears to be truly relishing his time with the Yankees, comparing his experience in New York to the carefree spirit of a child playing baseball.