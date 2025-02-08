Jimmie Johnson Staunchly Defends New NASCAR Rule ‘Targeting’ Kyle Larson

Nov 4, 2022; Avondale, Arizona, USA; Jimmie Johnson talks with the media during a press conference at Phoenix Raceway. Jimmie Johnson finalized an ownership stake within the Petty GMS organization starting in 2023, and Johnson will also drive in select races for the team starting at the Daytona 500. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images

Out of the several opinions in the NASCAR space surrounding Kyle Larson and how NASCAR has tweaked the waiver policy for its drivers this year, Jimmie Johnson seems to be the most recent figure to give his opinion on the topic. The former full-time driver turned team owner in the sport recently touched on Larson’s Memorial Day Double attempt from last year and how that did not turn out in the best fashion.

Advertisement

Speaking to how NASCAR’s recent rule change attempts to keep the focus on NASCAR and the Coca-Cola 600 as well as the famed Indy 500 in case drivers in the future attempt the double, Jonhson elaborated:

“I think everyone at the end of the day was so happy that Kyle and Hendrick and Arrow McLaren did what they did to give Kyle every opportunity at Indy, but it did compromise some elements on the NASCAR side and there were some exceptions made due to the totality of the moment that’s probably not right.”

Subtly touching on his opinion of how a stock car racing driver should first prioritize his own racing series even when doing the double, something which Larson failed to do last year, the seven-time champion added,

“I think they’re just better defining the rules. There is enough time there. But if there is rain like they had last year at Indy, a driver trying the double is going to have to then jump on the helicopter, then to the plane, then to the next helicopter to commit to NASCAR.”

Larson being granted a waiver for his non-participation in the longest race of the stock car racing series’ calendar was a topic of much debate last year, a debate which the governing body has essentially put to rest in case Larson, or any other driver attempts the double in the future.

What does Jeff Gordon have to say and does he agree with his former teammate Johnson?

While both drivers raced at Hendrick Motorsports during their heyday, Jeff Gordon and Jimmie Johnson’s standpoints on the issue reflect a difference in opinion. While Johnson has little competitive ties with Hendrick Motorsports now that his Cup team has switched to Toyota as a manufacturer, Gordon is still with HMS as their Vice Chairman.

This might have led to how Gordon’s opinion on the same topic has formed. He said, “I personally don’t think they needed to take any further steps. I saw the hurt on Kyle Larson’s face and I could feel him letting his team down.”

While Gordon and the HMS team did agree to NASCAR’s ruling for 2025 and beyond, the former driver also backed the #5 Chevrolet driver’s and the team’s actions at the time, citing how not only Larson but Hendrick Motorsports and Arrow McLaren, including several crew members depend on the success of the double attempt. However, it does not matter what the teams and drivers think of it now, as NASCAR has laid down the ground rules going forward.