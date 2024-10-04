Can Chase Elliott End Shocking 63-race Streak At Talladega?

The upcoming NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway will be crucial for drivers remaining in contention during the playoffs this season. The upcoming event is the second race of the Round of 12 and marks the penultimate chance for the drivers to advance to the next round.

Winning at the 2.6-mile-long superspeedway will come down to the drivers’ starting positions and no one needs to start on the pole more than Chase Elliott. The Hendrick Motorsports star has been one of the most consistent performers this season. He is currently four points above the Round of 8 elimination line.

However, what causes concern for the #9 crew is that it has been 63 races since Elliott started from the pole. Not many other big names have a lengthier streak than him. Brad Keselowski hasn’t led the field at the first green flag in 64 races.

Races since last Pole in the Cup Series *excludes races without qualifying pic.twitter.com/ZOcsRhLNMq — Trey Ryan (@TreyRyan99) October 1, 2024

His RFK Racing teammate Chris Buescher hasn’t done so 79 races. Erik Jones tops this category having won his last pole 140 races back. Elliott stands with just a single win to his name so far this season and many would agree that it is about time for the Most Popular Driver in the sport to visit victory lane once again. What are his chances of doing so?

He has won the pole award twice at Talladega before. The first was in his debut race at the track back in 2016 and the second occurrence came in 2019. He can also take comfort from the fact that he has conquered the tri-oval twice and secured three top-10 finishes in his last five visits to the venue.

With passing being an issue on superspeedways, Elliott would have the obvious upper hand should he be the quickest in qualifying.

How would starting from pole position aid drivers in Talladega?

The 2.66-mile-long Talladega track is extremely prone to severe accidents. Its unpredictable nature makes drivers want to either trail the traffic or stay in the lead to avoid a potential wreck. More often than not, choosing to trail in hopes of a wreck happening in front can lead to disappointment.

Denny Hamlin would know from his race in Atlanta last month. So, leading the traffic is the best course of action for someone seeking a win. Once a driver has secured the lead, it becomes quite a task for others to pass him on the track. The ‘motorboat’ effect of the Next Gen car and its aerodynamics help protect the advantage.

Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney won this upcoming fixture in 2023. It was the first sign of him winning the championship. He will hope to do so again this time. However, not without a tough challenge from Elliott and the #9 HMS crew.