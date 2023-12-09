Daytona Still in Race to Host Historic NFL Games

Be it to a NASCAR fan or a NASCAR driver, the Daytona International Speedway is essentially a madhouse. The historic track in Daytona Beach, Florida upholds the wreck-and-break factor that this sport so inconspicuously features.

What if this iconic 2.5-mile, tri-oval track is one of the top choices to host the Jacksonville Jaguars’ NFL games? Indeed, it is true. The news first came to the spotlight in June, owing to the NFL team’s EverBank Stadium getting renovated a few years from now.

Earlier, Daytona International Speedway President Frank Kelleher expressed that no decision regarding the same would be made until some time in 2024.

However, recently Kelleher has confirmed that Daytona was still very much in the conversation. “Daytona International Speedway is still in the game. We’re still in the hunt,” said Kelleher.

Perhaps the most encouraging fact was that Jaguars President Mark Lamping invited Kelleher and NASCAR Chief Financial Officer Greg Motto to be his guests when the Jaguars threw a home game against the San Francisco 49ers on November 12.

Other venues the Jags are keeping in mind are the University of Florida’s football stadium in Gainesville and Camping World Stadium in Orlando. Nonetheless, Daytona arguably remains the top pick.

When is the game expected to roll out on Daytona?

As NASCAR fans, many might wonder when this iconic NASCAR track would hold the coveted NFL game. To understand the timeframe, it’s crucial to understand the need of the hour.

Initially, the Jags set out to look for a temporary home for the 2026 and the 2027 season. But why just for a couple of years? According to Kelleher, the reason was that the City of Jacksonville wants the revamp of the EverBank Stadium to be done “in the least amount of time possible as they don’t want Jags fans to have to go anywhere else, which makes a ton of sense.”

“We are still in the consideration set. The folks that we are chatting with are still excited at the thought of calling the World Center of Racing (a temporary) home for the Jacksonville Jaguars,” he added.