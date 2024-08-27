mobile app bar

Karolina Muchova Wins Point by Copying Carlos Alcaraz’s Stunning Behind The Back Shot From US Open 2022

Nandini Rikhee
Published

Karolina Muchova pulls off the 'shot of the year' at US Open

Image: Karolina Muchova/Instagram

Karolina Muchova was able to stun everybody and grabbed several eyeballs during her first-round match at the US Open. While playing against America’s Katie Volynets, Muchova pulled off a brilliant shot, causing her to heap a lot of praise.

An intense rally took off during the first set of the match, off Volynets’ serve. As soon as the American, she looked in a dominating position and made Muchova run to return.

In one such attempt, she went closer to the net to make an impactful hit, catching the Czech player off guard.

However, at the same time, it prompted Muchova to make a smart move as she took her hand back and played the shot without being able to look at the ball while hitting.

But the shot proved to be a hit as it forced Volynets to reach the back of the court to return and then ultimately falter on the second return, making the Czech earn a point who was trailing 15-40.

Sharing the video, the official account of the US Open termed it as the ‘shot of the year’, signifying how spectacular it was. Many were left in awe of the shot as replies were stormed with applause for the 2023 French Open finalist.

However, a few fans believed that it was a great move but didn’t really agree to call it the ‘shot of the year’ while the others felt that it was undoubtedly the ‘best shot’ so far.

However, it is not the first time that such a shot has been seen off a tennis player’s racquet on the court. None other than the young prodigy Carlos Alcaraz, who attempted a similar shot while playing against Jannik Sinner.

The incident too had happened in New York when the two were playing each other in the quarterfinals of the US Open 2022, which Alcaraz ultimately won.

Muchova didn’t let her American opponent win more than three games in the first set to begin her US Open 2024 campaign on a dominating note. She was able to convert five of the seven break point opportunities successfully while the American could only do it thrice despite getting six break points.

Volynets then attempted a comeback as she was able to clinch 5 games in the second set but the Czech managed to stay 2 sets ahead, to open her account at the last slam with a victory.

