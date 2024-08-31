mobile app bar

Chris Evert Concedes After Ons Jabeur Leads Backlash Over Her Karolina Muchova Remarks

Rishika Singh
Published

© Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports.

In a surprising twist, tennis legend Chris Evert found herself on the receiving end of criticism after making an interesting remark during her commentary on Karolína Muchová’s US Open 2024 clash against Naomi Osaka.

Evert, who has long been a champion for fighting for women’s rights in tennis, faced backlash after she claimed that Muchová “plays like a guy” because of the power in her shots. The comment, intended as a good-natured compliment, didn’t sit well with many, including Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur.

Jabeur didn’t hold back, taking to X to call out the stereotyping based on gender.


Jabeur’s response quickly went viral. She gained support from fans who agreed that it was time to stop comparing female athletes to their male counterparts.

The backlash was swift, and it wasn’t long before Evert issued an apology. The American legend acknowledged that the manner in which she did that commentary piece at the time, came out wrong and clarified that there was no harm intended in her statement.

However, in the same tweet, there were Evert’s supporters who brought out the point that live, on-air commentary for television in a match isn’t as easy as it is sounds or is made to look on screen. Perhaps, she could be forgiven for this as Muchova did remind many of Federer with her style of play.

Apart from Evert, Australian star Nick Kyrgios has also expressed his admiration for the Czech star. After her win against Naomi Osaka, Kyrgios couldn’t help but draw parallels between Muchová and Federer because of her imperious volleys.

In the post-match interview, Muchová responded by admitting that Federer has always been her inspiration. She also gave a nod to Kyrgios too, mentioning that she looks up to him for his serve and other top male players as well.

As Muchová moves forward, she’s set to face off Anastasia Potapova in her next match on Saturday morning, where all eyes will be on her. Not just for her impressive skills, but also for the conversations she’s sparked about gender in tennis.

Post Edited By:Dhruv Rupani

