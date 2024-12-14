Khabib Nurmagomedov Reacts With Two Words as Undefeated Teammate and Ex-Eagle FC Champion Prepares for PFL Debut in Dubai

Oct 22, 2022; Abu Dhabi, UAE; Khabib Nurmagomedov (right) greets Bruce Buffer (left) after the fight between Abubakar Nurmagomedov (red gloves) and Gadzhi Omargadzhiev (blue gloves) during UFC 280 at Etihad Arena. Mandatory Credit: Craig Kidwell-Imagn Images

Khabib Nurmagomedov is excited to see one of his former Eagle FC teammates, Renat Khavlov, step into the big leagues with his PFL debut coming in January. It’s not a surprise that Khabib has high hopes for Khavlov. Two years ago, when Khabib was asked who the No. 1 unknown beast from his gym was, “Renat Khavlov,” he had said after a brief pause.

And now, Khavlov is ready to show the world what all the hype was about, as he’s officially signed with the Professional Fighters League (PFL) on a multi-fight deal.

Having competed as a bantamweight in the past, Khavlov will now be dropping some weight to fight in the featherweight division as he takes on Cleiver Fernandes.

Elated, ‘The Eagle’ reacted to this fight announcement on his Instagram story by saying,

“Beast coming @khavlov.renat”

Khabib Nurmagomedov is excited for Renat Khavalov’s PFL debut. pic.twitter.com/stuuc81EaZ — THE UFCGUY (@the_ufcguy) December 14, 2024

With his impressive record and the backing of Khabib, Khavlov is looking to make a serious statement on the big stage. He boasts of an impressive 8-0 unbeaten record with 6 wins coming by way of a finish.

There’s just something about the fighters that come from Team Khabib, almost all of them sport an unbeaten record in their MMA careers.

However, this doesn’t mean the former champion sleeps on a bed of roses. ‘The Eagle‘ is currently stressing out as he has to train two of his fighters for title fights on the same night, something he has never done before

Khabib stressed for UFC 311

The undefeated 29-0 legend is helping prepare two of his top teammates, Islam Makhachev and Umar Nurmagomedov, for UFC 311, where both will be fighting for the title. Makhachev will be defending his lightweight title against Arman Tsarukyan, while Umar will be challenging for the bantamweight crown against the champion, Merab Dvalishvili.

Earlier this week, Khabib had reflected on the monumental occasion and claimed that it was going to be a very difficult week for him.

“Two title fights at once! I think it’s never happened before, or hasn’t happened until now. What a night is waiting for me, I hope I’ll survive.”

Khabib is already stressing about cornering both Islam Makhachev and Umar Nurmagomedov at #UFC311 “What a night is waiting for me ‍♂️ I hope I’ll survive.” (via. IG / @TeamKhabib) #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/BFsUlHmEh8 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) December 5, 2024

However, as of right now, it seems he is clearly handling it well, bringing in top-tier fighters like Demetrious Johnson and Henry Cejudo to help train Makhachev and Umar. If both fighters win their fights, this will be the third title the Dagestani camp will have over two different promotions.