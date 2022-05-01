“Kobe Bryant was playing 2k”: When the Black Mamba went on absurd scoring run in 2003 and still didn’t win the MVP

Kobe Bryant once went on a nine-game stretch of 40+ points. In that span, he also scored 50 twice! The definition of a scorer.

The art of scoring is something that Kobe Bryant was a master at. He was always calling out iso plays and hitting the toughest shots.

He is the inspiration behind modern-day scorers. Players the likes of Devin Booker, Jayson Tatum, Kyrie Irving, and most notably, Kevin Durant have all taken cues from the Mamba.

His scoring powers were at their prime when a certain Shaquille O’Neal was at odds with Kobe and the Los Angeles Lakers. Kobe’s streak happened the year it all fell apart.

NBA Twitter talks about how absurd this Kobe Bryant streak is!

The internet is always filled with varied opinions, a lot of people are busy comparing this streak with other players, the likes of LeBron James and Michael Jordan.

Others, however, were quick to note that this streak is the equivalent of playing NBA 2k. Kobe’s dominance with the rock was unmatched at the time.

He may be gone today, but his influence in the game can be seen in the best scorers of the league today. Even players like LeBron have taken cues from Kobe.

Kobe finished the 2002-03 season with the most points but ultimately lost the scoring title to Tracy McGrady. Both players averaged over 30, and T-Mac pipped Kobe by averaging 32.

