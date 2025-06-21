mobile app bar

Kelly Oubre Jr. Calls LeBron James “One of the Greatest”, Advises Young Players on Facing ‘The King’

Sameen Nawathe
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Phoenix Suns forward Kelly Oubre Jr. (3) guards Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) as he drives to the basket in the first half of the game at Staples Center.

Jan 1, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kelly Oubre Jr. (3) guards Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) as he drives to the basket in the first half of the game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Coming into the NBA as a young player often tests your resolve. Can you handle the bright lights? Can you handle the harsh workouts and grueling hours? Most importantly, can you handle meeting your idols and matching up against them as if they were any other player? Kelly Oubre Jr. has some advice for the younger generation of ballers regarding that last question, and he used a highlight play involving LeBron James to drive his point home.

While on House of Highlights, Oubre was shown a play of his when he was with the Suns, where he drove past James and dunked the ball on JaVale McGee. When asked if the mystique of facing an all-time great like James ever goes away, Oubre had wise words for the current rookie class.

“I mean obviously, LeBron is one of the greatest basketball players of all time,” he said. “If you’re like a deer in headlights and you’re looking at these guys at a young age like this, and you’re a fan or you’re underlying like scared, you’re cooked.”

His secret to not getting overwhelmed? Don’t give James (or any other legendary player) that much respect on the court, and just treat them as if they were any other player. “It’s me versus you, and my team needs to score,” he said. It’s a healthy mindset to have. And Oubre is certainly not the first player to adopt it.

Kobe Bryant used to go extra hard in games against Michael Jordan, purely because Jordan was his idol, and he wanted to show him that he wasn’t going to be overwhelmed by the occasion. Even the Indiana Pacers’ Bennedict Mathurin famously said, “He (LeBron) is gonna have to show me he’s better than me.”

As for the mindset that Oubre mentioned, there really is no better way to make sure you don’t get caught out when facing these legendary players. Putting the team above your personal feelings not only allows you to overcome the monumental occasion of facing these Hall of Famers, but also helps with team spirit.

About the author

Sameen Nawathe

Sameen Nawathe

Sameen Nawathe is an NBA Editor at The SportsRush. Drawing from his extensive background in editing his university publications, Sameen brings a distinguished level of professionalism and editorial acumen to his position. With over a decade of practical sporting knowledge, he adeptly curates a spectrum of content, ranging from foundational sports highlights to insightful analysis of potential NBA trades. Sameen's passion for basketball ignited with LeBron James, whom he credits for sparking his love for the game. He fondly reminisces about James' 2018 season, which he often describes as "the best display of pure hoops we've ever seen". When he's not immersed in the world of writing or playing basketball, Sameen can be found enjoying Taylor Swift's music or passionately supporting Manchester United during soccer matches.

Share this article

Don’t miss these