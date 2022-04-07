“Kobe Bryant’s spirit was definitely in the building tonight!”: Kyrie Irving talks about his Mamba inspired outfit after dropping a spirited performance

Kobe Bryant’s presence was felt in New York tonight. His mentee, Kyrie Irving went off against the Nets and channeled his inner Mamba.

The Brooklyn Nets took on the New York Knicks in a showdown for the city. The Nets came out on top, thanks to spirited performances from Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.

The former was channeling his inner Kobe as he put up 24 points and 8 rebounds. As someone who is superstitious, we are sure Kyrie saw that as a sign of things.

He also wore a sweater with a picture of Kobe on it. The picture was from the 2001 NBA Finals when the Lakers beat the 76ers to go back-to-back.

Kyrie showing love to Kobe tonight ahead of the ESPN throwback game. 👏❤️ pic.twitter.com/N1LBpygZOy — theScore (@theScore) April 6, 2022

Kobe Bryant’s presence was hovering over Kyrie Irving tonight

A reporter asked Kyrie if wearing the Kobe-inspired outfit helped the team get the win and allowed him to take so many shots. Kyrie answered, “His spirit was definitely in the building tonight”.

Kyrie Irving on his Kobe Bryant-inspired outfit tonight: “His spirit was definitely in the building tonight” pic.twitter.com/YSQSAohkzR — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) April 7, 2022

Irving played a lot like Kobe, putting up 26 shots, despite making only 9 of them. Looks like he took Kobe’s “you miss 100% of the shots you don’t take” line quite seriously today.

The Nets’ victory over the Knicks has helped them climb up the play-in tournament ladder. They currently sit in the 8th seed with just two games remaining.

The Nets are firing on all cylinders and look poised to vanquish the ghosts of last year’s upset. Kyrie Irving paying tribute to his mentor and being back to his flashy best are a sign of the good times.

