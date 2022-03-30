‘What Matters Here Is Kyrie Irving’s Courage”: Draymond Green appreciates the Nets superstar for standing his ground in the face of New York public mandates for Covid-19 vaccination

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving might be one of the best players in the league, but off of it, he is easily the most controversial.

While injuries have been a big part in the same with Uncle Drew suffering through multiple knee injuries, Irving certainly hasn’t helped himself with his controversial decision making and his antics off the court as well.

During his time with the Nets, Irving has called publicly called out the media, missed multiple games despite being fit and this season has played only 23 games out of a possible 76 games.

Much of it has been because of his decision to opt out of vaccination protocol pertaining to the city of New York. Amidst the widespread COVID-19 pandemic, the 6’2” guard declined to get vaccinated, thus missing multiple home games. But as the restrictions have eased, New York finally lifted their vaccination protocol recently, enabling Kyrie to finally play in the Barclays Arena.

Also Read- “Giannis’s points are an absolute guarantee!”: Nets’ Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving talk about the Bucks’ MVP and shower him with the ultimate praise

Draymond Green appreciates Kyrie Irving for standing his ground

While many pundits and some NBA players being critical of Irving’s decision, Kyrie was pretty resolute in his decision. Warriors’ big man Draymond Green certainly impressed with the same. In a recent episode of his podcast, Green appreciated Irving’s determination and congratulated him as he finally will be eligible to play home games.

“I want to say kudos shout out and much respect to Kyrie Irving for standing his ground for what he believes in. So many times most people are victim to not standing your ground for what you believe in because somebody want to hit your pockets….. “

“They were hitting kyrie pockets…… But regardless to whatever your opinion may be on why Kyrie didn’t play on what kyrie decided to do with his body……”

Green added, “What I respect and what I love is how that brother stood his ground for what he believed in. What matters here is Kyrie Irving’s courage, Kyrie Irving just being the man that he’s growing into and really following through with what he said he was going to follow through, so much kudos to Kyrie on that.”

Irving surely has missed many games, but he looks breathtaking in his limited time on the court. It will surely be interesting to see whether the Nets have a good playoff run now.