Konami celebrates 28 years in eFootball: Co-op mode returns, challenges, rewards and more

eFootball is a free-to-play play football game developed by Konami and released in September 2021. However, many earlier fans will know this franchise was called PES in the past.

Advertisement

To celebrate 28 years of making football games, a big update is arriving to the free-to-play game. This update will include a new co-op mode, challenges, rewards, and other exciting things for the players. Additionally, a series of rewards and giveaways will be given to the players during this tenure.

The anniversary celebration will kick off on June 29, 2023, and last till July 27, 2023, on all available platforms like Steam, consoles, and mobiles. With all that mentioned, let’s dive into everything the franchise offers to the players.

Advertisement

Everything to know about Konami 28 years anniversary in eFootball

Return of co-op mode

Konami has been testing the co-op feature in eFootball since early June and is finally shipping it on June 29, 2023. So players can play online with others from across the globe. Additionally, a new in-game campaign will commence on July 13, 2023, to earn more rewards from the store.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/play_eFootball/status/1673979624278335488?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Players will be able to be also reset their Progression Point allocation by using GP. Deam Team substitute has been increased from 7 to 12. Also, both “Quick Match” and “Friend Match” will count towards Match Pass progression.

About campaigns and rewards

During the celebration, players will be able to compete in various number of challenges and earn prizes. For instance, the Legends Challenge Event will allow players to take on clubs champions of top leagues from Europe, like SSC Napoli and FC Barcelona.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/play_eFootball/status/1673707894766981120?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

On the other hand, the Golden Goal Challenge Event will let players take on other players. However, they will only be playing on the Golden Goal rule, a classic rule in the football world.

The eFootball Festival will allow players to claim many rewards during the 4-week tenure of celebration. The rewards will include a variety of Epic Players, Show Time contracts, a rough total of 440,000 GP, and a claimable amount of up to 200 Coins in the game.

Improvements coming with eFootball 2023 v2.6.0 patch

Apart from the new additions being made with the new update, a lot of improvements are also being done with eFootball v2.6.0 and are as follows:

The passing trajectory has been improved where before, it played a bit lower than expected.

Various improvements have been done to the AI making the experience more seamless for the players.

Controls are also being improved for giving better body manoeuvers in the game.

Gameplay has been adjusted so that player height and jumping-related stats are better reflected in air battles.

To learn more about all the changes made by Konami for eFootball, it is better to check their official patch notes from their website.

That is all you need to know about 28 years anniversary celebration in eFootball. If you found this article helpful, check out other gaming content by clicking here.