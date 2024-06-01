mobile app bar

Kyle Larson Snaps 10-Race Winless Streak, Bags Sprint Car Victory at Lawrenceburg Speedway

Srijan Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Why Kyle Larson Still Sticks to Dirt Roots Despite NASCAR Stardom

Mar 3, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) is introduced before the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

After a rather eventful week where he missed out on the Double, Kyle Larson is back to his usual ways. The HMS driver managed to break his 10-race winless streak in the High Limit Racing Series at the Lawrenceburg Speedway. Larson led 22 of the 30 laps in the race, ousting initial pole sitter Rico Abreu for his second win of the season.

High Limit co-owner and the HMS driver’s brother-in-law, Brad Sweet finished the race in fourth place.

Following the sweet taste of victory at the High Limit High Rollers event, Larson was eligible to pick a charity of his choice to send the bonus amount of the race win proceeds.

Larson seeks help from fans to find the right charity to donate his High Limit winning money

The Elk Grove native was sure about which issue he would like to tackle when given the option to pick his charity. Larson chose to help out a charity that works towards helping out Alopecia in men and women. The autoimmune disorder is something that causes severe hair loss in individuals. While there is no cure for the disease at the moment, there sure is a treatment that can help the people suffering from it.

Alopecia is a problem that affects a lot of people across the globe, but this issue also hits close to home for Larson, since his daughter Audrey Layne Larson was also diagnosed with the condition. In an interview a couple of months ago, Larson mentioned how Audrey started displaying symptoms when she was just 18 months old.

The 2021 Cup Series champion mentioned, “In the beginning, it was just little pieces that I could cover, and it was no big deal. It would grow right back. The last time that she lost her hair, she lost a significant amount. Those were the pictures that I had posted.

The exact cause in Audrey’s case was not fully understood, but the doctors mentioned that there could have been several factors including stress due to dietary changes. Despite the challenges faced by the Larsons, they have been committed to helping not just their daughter but several other people who deal with this disorder. Previously they even launched an Alopecia awareness T-shirt and all of the profits earned from the sales were donated to the National Alopecia Areata Foundation.

About the author

Srijan Mandal

Srijan Mandal

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Srijan Mandal is a Senior NASCAR Analyst and Editor at The Sportsrush with a wealth of experience and expertise in the world of motorsports. With several thousand articles under his belt over the years, he has established himself as a leading authority on all things racing. His passion for motorsports started at a young age, and he has dedicated his career to covering the sport in all its forms. He is an expert in various disciplines, including stock car racing, American motorsports, Formula 1, IndyCar, NHRA, MotoGP, WRC, WEC, and several more. But Srijan's love for racing goes beyond his writing. He actively competes in professional open-wheel simulation racing, using the number 88 as his racing number. While he mostly participates in GT Endurance classes, he also ventures into Stock Car racing from time to time. In case, you wish to contact Srijan, kindly send an email to him at srijan.mandal@sportsrush.com or just DM him on Twitter.

Read more from Srijan Mandal

Share this article

Don’t miss these