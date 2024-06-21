What Does Austin Cindric’s Surprise NASCAR Gateway Victory Mean for the #2 Crew at Team Penske?

MADISON, IL – JUNE 02: Austin Cindric ( 2 Team Penske Freightliner Ford) takes a selfie with crew chief Brian Wilson in victory lane after the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter on June 2, 2024, at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway in Madison, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire)

Austin Cindric’s victory during the Enjoy Illinois 300 at Gateway Motorsports Park came as the first of the 2024 season’s surprise entries into the postseason playoffs. The #2 Ford Mustang driver from Roger Penske’s racing outfit managed to capitalize on what was his teammate Ryan Blaney’s misfortunes during the race earlier this month.

The recent event saw Blaney run out of fuel during the final lap of the race, giving the lead to his teammate in the process. In light of their surprise victory a few weeks ago, the #2 crew chief at Penske elaborated on how the win solidified the team and driver’s beliefs in what they were doing as a team.

Brian Wilson, Cindric’s winning crew chief elaborated on the same and said in an interview with Davey Segal.

“Last year when we were paired up again, we (Cindric & Wilson) looked at each other and were like, ‘Hey we’re going to try to apply what worked in Xfinity as far as our approach’ and we decided to start with that and see if it worked. We’ve got a lot of guys in our team that are new in their roles… To get a win, it just validates things, puts a little ease into things. You’re at least at a level where you know you can compete.”” – Brian Wilson.

Ever since the aftermath of the disastrous outcome in Gateway, Blaney has also managed to solidify his appearance in the playoffs with a victory in Iowa last weekend.

However, Austin Cindric has been one driver who has often been overshadowed by his teammates, especially after consecutive championship victories for the team by the #22 and #12 crew over the last two years. It remains to be seen how well the #2 crew can carry their 2024 Playoffs bid this season.

Team Penske official reaffirms Austin Cindric’s capabilities after WWT victory

Executive vice president at Roger Penske’s racing outfit, Walt Czarnecki rallied behind Austin Cindric as one driver in whom the team reassured of consistent faith in the highest echelon of NASCAR. After the #2 driver’s win at WWT Raceway, the senior official spoke on the 25-year-old driver’s abilities during a post race press conference.

“He has not lost his desire. This is a reaffirming situation, circumstance for him today. In fact, we just talked about it in victory lane. We’ve never lost faith in Austin Cindric.” – Walt Czarnecki on Austin Cindric.

With his team backing up his performances during the season, Austin Cindric has his best opportunity yet to build on what could be a deep run into this season’s upcoming postseason.