Lack of Comfort Is Hampering Lewis Hamilton’s Performances in W14, Claims Former Rival

Lewis Hamilton bagged his first podium of the season after a spectacular day in Australia. However, the driver’s complaints regarding the Mercedes W14 have continued.

Previously, the Briton revealed that the W14 was unstable and uncomfortable to drive. The 7x world champion thinks that it is nothing like any of the previous cars he has driven and that he feels no connection with the W14 at all.

Hamilton has struggled to perform consistently in the Mercedes cars since the regulations change in 2022. He was critical of the W14’s predecessor, the W13, which failed to secure him a single win in 2022.

Why is Lewis Hamilton struggling with the W14?

Lewis Hamilton claimed that he has always preferred cars that tend to oversteer. Oversteer is when the car is set up such that it turns more than the driver intends to. This is impacted by the car’s weight distribution amongst a myriad of other setups.

The Mercedes driver claims the W14 does not suit his style of driving. He also pointed out one key factor in the W14, the position of the monocoque.

The monocoque or cockpit in the W14 is much further compared to all other cars. It is almost near the front wheels, another reason why Hamilton finds his car uncomfortable.

“When you’re driving, you feel like you sit on the front wheels which is one of the worst feelings if you’re driving a car.” – Lewis Hamilton on W14 He described it as a car very much on the nose and with a very unstable rear that gets out of shape when coming off brakes. #F1 pic.twitter.com/7t7YtGlCbu — Simon Dau (@there_is_no_if) March 30, 2023

He described it as, “When you’re driving, you feel like you’re sitting on the front wheels which is one of the worst feelings to feel when you’re driving a car. If you were driving your car at home and you pulled the wheels right underneath your legs, you would not be happy when you’re approaching a roundabout.”

While the Briton has struggled, George Russell has managed to outqualify him in every race this year. Jenson Button, a former teammate of the 7x champion, believes the solution to the issue lies within Hamilton.

Jenson Button simplifies Hamilton’s struggles

Lewis Hamilton has criticized his team for not listening to his input while developing the car. However, Jenson Button claims the 7x champion hasn’t figured out the complete setup and abilities of the W14 yet.

Button said on Sky Sports, “He’s quite aggressive on the throttle and on the brake. He does everything through the steering wheel, so he needs to feel what’s happening through the rear of the car through his arms.”

The former world champion spent three years as the 7-time champion’s teammate between 2010 and 2012. According to Button, Hamilton cannot extract the most from his car due to his reluctance to push it during races or qualifying.

“I know what a car need needs. I know what a car doesn’t need” Lewis Hamilton says Mercedes did not listen to his concerns over their 2023 car 👇 pic.twitter.com/7RluF3OtDN — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) March 9, 2023

He added, “He doesn’t have that confidence to push the car and these cars are tricky anyway, especially in qualifying. If he doesn’t have that confidence, he’s not able to get the maximum out of it.”

George Russell has managed to do so, describing the car as one of the fastest he has ever driven. Hamilton believes that is due to the setup of the car matching the 24-year-old’s driving style. The 38-year-old famously claimed had he received Russell’s setup in Saudi, he too could have contested for the podium.