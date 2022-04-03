“It’s difficult to imagine life without racing” – Lewis Hamilton says he does not have any desires to race in anything other than F1

Lewis Hamilton talks about his racing career and how he is going to miss driving when he retires at the IWC’s exhibition.

Lewis Hamilton turned 37 in January and while he has equalled Michael Schumacher’s record with seven world championships, he has no intention to retire from the sport as of now.

Hamilton is chasing his eighth title to set a new record but he knows that at some point he would have to retire from the sport. Given that, the Briton said that he has no desire to race in anything other than F1.

Speaking at the International Watch Company’s Watches and Wonders exhibition, Hamilton said, “It’s difficult to imagine life without racing.”

Talking about his racing career, he said, “I was just listening to Valentino(Rossi, Moto GP legend who had joined Hamilton at the interview), and just seeing him at Imola, we’ve grown up in the space, being at those tracks.”

“The smell, the vibration, the sound it’s difficult to imagine life without it. But at some stage, there’s going to be a period of my time where I don’t have it. But I’m sure I’m going to miss all that.”

“That cocktail of all those emotions that fire up from those different elements.”

Also Read: Former F1 driver praises Lewis Hamilton and explains why his driving style is a mixture of Senna and Prost

Lewis Hamilton says Valentino Rossi has a unique passion

Hamilton swapped rides with the Moto GP legend in 2019 in Barcelona. Hamilton rode the 2019 Yamaha bike, while Rossi drove the 2017 Mercedes F1 car.

Rossi has won nine Grand Prix World Championships. He is widely considered to be one of the greatest motorcycle racers of all time.

Hamilton said, “I’ve been privileged to spend time with Valentino and then you realise the human behind the helmet, behind all that success. He’s just a really generally normal decent fun human being.”

“He’s always smiling, always positive his passion for what he does is clear. It’s no wonder he’s had the successes he’s had because the drive he has, the passion and the real love for what he does – it’s unique,” he further added.

Also Read: Lewis Hamilton doesn’t believe Moto GP is his cup of tea