Kelly Piquet Joins Jennifer Lopez to Endorse $200 Million Fashion Mogul After Memorable Vacation With Max Verstappen

While there is still time for Max Verstappen to get back into business, it is not the same for his partner Kelly Piquet. The Brazilian model went back to her work straight away in Paris after coming back from her vacation with Verstappen. The duo were in Brazil for the wedding of Nelson Piquet Jr and at the same time enjoyed the winter break before the 2024 F1 season gets underway. As Piquet arrived in Paris to endorse Elie Saab before his show, she also had Jennifer Lopez as a companion.

Piquet donned a “power suit” designed by $200 million worth designer Elle Saab and posted about it on her official Instagram account. She wore a black jacket with a top combination and stunned everyone as she attended the Couture Fashion Week in the French capital.

Her jacket had a leaf design on the left side and she styled it with black sunglasses and a black purse. On the other hand, Lopez also attended the Haute Couture Spring Summer 2024 for Saab as she donned a flower-adorned plunge dress.

This was a continuation of her hearts and flower era and she styled her stunning olive plunge dress with a lavender and green flower cape. This was not all as she used an olive velvet ribbon in her hair.

A long way away from here, Verstappen is back to his, usual racing days where he went on to win even when he’s racing in simulation. The Dutchman recently won an online endurance racing series as he prepares for the upcoming F1 season. As for Kelly Piquet, she’s in one of the biggest fashion shows of the year.

How Paris Fashion Week is huge in the fashion world and Lewis Hamilton and Kelly Piquet are not behind

Paris Fashion Week is undoubtedly one of the biggest events for fashion enthusiasts all around the world. It is arguably the most important fashion week from the Big Five global fashion week that comprises Milan Fashion Week, New York Fashion Week, London Fashion Week, and Tokyo Fashion Week.

The dates for this year’s Paris Fashion Week are from February 26 to March 5, but the hype is already up. Several celebrities from all around the globe stepped into the French capital to be a part of this fashion week. Kylie Jenner, Florence Pugh, Rihanna, Zendaya, Natalie Portman, and Bella Thorne were some of the leading names attending the pre-events.

Notably, Lewis Hamilton also attended the Couture as well. The Mercedes driver arrived at the Dior men’s show during the event wearing an all-dark suit. Hamilton, who is known for his extravagant fashion sense didn’t disappoint his fans as usual.

Nevertheless, Kelly Piquet is still expected to remain in Paris for a few more days and reveal a lot more looks from the Couture. Meanwhile, her partner Max Verstappen will be getting ready to defend his championship crown in the 2024 F1 season.