“I have performed poorly this year”Faker sums up his own performance in 2021 as T1 dominates over DetonatioN FocusMe in their first match ever at the League of Legends (LOL) The World Championship

The Korean Pro circuit has always dominated multiple Esports categories over the past few years. They were an early adopter of a lot of titles and helped boost the overall culture and skill cap of Professional Gamers. South Korea as a nation has won accolades in E-Sports than all of the other countries combined and even more. A strong cultural integration brought a lot of games into the E-sports stage.

Faker has been around almost for as long as the original game of League of Legends was released. He is the singular person responsible for launching South Korea to greatness. In his early SKT days, where he won his first LOL Worlds, he single-handedly dominated the entire pro scene of the League of Legends. A strong sense of discipline can do wonders and Faker is the Ultimate Example.

He really joined T1 after taking some time off. Yesterday was their first match at the League of Legends World Championships. Faker stated the absolute nature of victory achieved by his teammates at a post-match interview at the Worlds. Faker is like Keanu Reeves of the Gaming World. Even though I have been a Dota 2 staple for years, Faker’s playstyle caused me to venture into League of Legends for a while.

At the Post-match Interview, he revealed his emotions for the game and provided the viewers with a brief recap of his own performance throughout 2021. T1 had play-offs against Detonation FocusMe. This was the first the roster appeared as a team for LOL World Championship. It is an entirely new venture for T1 as well.

Faker stated that he looks to improve himself throughout the tournament and evolve into a better player. He always has something to prove and as a pioneer in an industry that gained traction because of him, it would have been a difficult sight for many throughout 2021 after Pandemic sanctions were lifted.

T1 has yet to go through a lot of teams through the group stage and we are rooting for the team and the Playmaker Maestro Lee “Faker” Sang-Hyeok.