ESports

“I have performed poorly this year”Faker sums up his own performance in 2021 as T1 dominates over DetonatioN FocusMe in their first match ever at the League of Legends (LOL) The World Championship

"I have performed poorly this year"Faker sums up his own performance in 2021 as T1 dominates over DetonatioN FocusMe in their first match ever at the League of Legends (LOL) The World Championship
ch33n1 L4NC3L077

•NFT aficionado •E-sports fanatic •Indie GameDev

Previous Article
After bringing Fuel for Gamers last August, Dr Disrespect is planning his next venture, as he goes public on Twitch talking about custom Bourbon whisky
No Newer Articles
E-Sports Latest News
"I have performed poorly this year"Faker sums up his own performance in 2021 as T1 dominates over DetonatioN FocusMe in their first match ever at the League of Legends (LOL) The World Championship
“I have performed poorly this year”Faker sums up his own performance in 2021 as T1 dominates over DetonatioN FocusMe in their first match ever at the League of Legends (LOL) The World Championship

Faker has always been the ultimate personality in the Esports industry with a strong Pro-Circuit…