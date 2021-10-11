LOL Worlds 2021 Schedule and Live Streaming : League of Legends Esports World Championship steps forth into 2nd week

LOL Worlds 2021 Schedule and Live Streaming : The League of Legends World Championship trophy has been an elusive item for many pro-gamers and continents for ages now. A hope emerges every year, only to get snuffed out at the dying stages of the Championship.

The eternal battle between South Korea and the Rest of the world has been the hot cake topic, that threw South Korea from a modest economy to a booming industry centred specifically around the Gaming culture and community. Faker always was a man to beat since his SKT days, where he continued unfettered domination for multiple Seasons.

Moreover, the sense of nothingness and unintentional choking performances by multiple pro players over years drew heartbreak and caused a unique emotional experience for most of us. We could do nothing but revel in the glory of the Winning nation every year. This year a number of variables have been added to the system.

How to Watch LOL Worlds 2021?

The pandemic hit us hard in 2020. This caused mass panic and economic lockdown. A lot of Pro players found good ways to keep practising, either through help or support from friends and family. The same cannot be said for a lot of gamers belonging to pro-circuit. Even though we do not have specific information to share, performances do speak for themselves.

The strongest team on paper by far is DAMWON KIA with a 70% win rate in the first part of the year of 2021, and a strong Overall team KD/A through 2020. They are the team to look out for this season. I should probably mention that they are a Unicorn(the top seed from a particular region) from South Korea, so high expectations are resting on their shoulders.

PSG. Talon has a strong early start to the Championship and they could be just the recipe to a wonderful story to this year’s ripe stage after Pandemic sanctions have been lifted. Much like OG in Dota 2, they could have a cinderella run. Faker has returned to the fray and allowed his team an average start. Not to cut some slack, but T1 maybe needed some more team coordination to up their bets. But, we could always bet on Lee “Faker” Syang-Hyeok.

If you did like to refer to World Ranking Data, you can find it here.

You can watch the Official Stream for LOL the World Championships here and the schedule there.

Worlds 2021 schedule, results, scores, standings

LOL Worlds 2021 will take place from October 5 to November 6, 2021.

The Play-Ins Stage will run from October 5 to 9, while Group Stage will run from October 11 to 13, and 15 to 18. Times are in GMT, GMT+8, and PST.

The Knockout Stage is scheduled as follows:

Quarterfinals: October 22 to 25

Semifinals: October 30 to 31

Grand final: November 6

11-12 October — Day 1

DWG KIA vs FunPlus Phoenix (7 p.m. GMT+8 | 4 a.m. PST | 12 p.m. GMT)

Royal Never Give Up vs PSG Talon (8 p.m. GMT+8 | 5 a.m. PST | 1 p.m. GMT)

Hanwha Life Esports vs Fnatic (9 p.m. GMT+8 | 6 a.m. PST | 2 p.m. GMT)

LNG Esports vs Gen.G (10 p.m. GMT+8 | 7 a.m. PST | 3 p.m. GMT)

DetonatioN FocusMe vs T1 (11 p.m. GMT+8 | 8 a.m. PST | 4 p.m. GMT)

Edward Gaming vs 100 Thieves (12 a.m. GMT+8 | 9 a.m. PST | 5 p.m. GMT)

Team Liquid vs MAD Lion (1 a.m. GMT+8 | 10 a.m. PST | 6 p.m. GMT)

Cloud9 vs Rogue (2 a.m. GMT+8 | 11 a.m. PST | 7 p.m. GMT)

`12-13 October — Day 2

T1 vs Edward Gaming (7 p.m. GMT+8 | 4 a.m. PST | 12 p.m. GMT)

Rogue vs DWG KIA (8 p.m. GMT+8 | 5 a.m. PST | 1 p.m. GMT)

LNG Esports vs PSG Talon (9 p.m. GMT+8 | 6 a.m. PST | 2 p.m. GMT)

Fnatic vs Royal Never Give Up (10 p.m. GMT+8 | 7 a.m. PST | 3 p.m. GMT)

Cloud9 vs FunPlus Phoenix (11 p.m. GMT+8 | 8 a.m. PST | 4 p.m. GMT)

DetonatioN FocusMe vs 100 Thieves (12 a.m. GMT+8 | 9 a.m. PST | 5 p.m. GMT)

MAD Lions vs Gen.G (1 a.m. GMT+8 | 10 a.m. PST | 6 p.m. GMT)

Hanwha Life Esports vs Team Liquid (2 a.m. GMT+8 | 11 a.m. PST | 7 p.m. GMT)

13-14 October — Day 3

LNG Esports vs Royal Never Give Up (7 p.m. GMT+8 | 4 a.m. PST | 12 p.m. GMT)

Hanwha Life Esports vs MAD Lions (8 p.m. GMT+8 | 5 a.m. PST | 1 p.m. GMT)

FunPlus Phoenix vs Rogue (9 p.m. GMT+8 | 6 a.m. PST | 2 p.m. GMT)

PSG Talon vs Fnatic (10 p.m. GMT+8 | 7 a.m. PST | 3 p.m. GMT)

Gen.G vs Team Liquid (11 p.m. GMT+8 | 8 a.m. PST | 4 p.m. GMT)

Cloud9 vs DWG KIA (12 a.m. GMT+8 | 9 a.m. PST | 5 p.m. GMT)

DetonatioN FocusMe vs Edward Gaming (1 a.m. GMT+8 | 10 a.m. PST | 6 p.m. GMT)

100 Thieves vs T1 (2 a.m. GMT+8 | 11 a.m. PST | 7 p.m. GMT)

15-16 October — Day 4, Group A

FunPlus Phoenix vs DWG KIA (7 p.m. GMT+8 | 4 a.m. PST | 12 p.m. GMT)

Cloud9 vs Rogue (8 p.m. GMT+8 | 5 a.m. PST | 1 p.m. GMT)

Cloud9 vs FunPlus Phoenix (9 p.m. GMT+8 | 6 a.m. PST | 2 p.m. GMT)

DWG KIA vs Rogue (10 p.m. GMT+8 | 7 a.m. PST | 3 p.m. GMT)

Rogue vs FunPlus Phoenix (11 p.m. GMT+8 | 8 a.m. PST | 4 p.m. GMT)

Cloud9 vs DWG KIA (12 a.m. GMT+8 | 9 a.m. PST | 5 p.m. GMT)

16-17 October — Day 5, Group B

DetonatioN FocusMe vs Edward Gaming (7 p.m. GMT+8 | 4 a.m. PST | 12 p.m. GMT)

T1 vs 100 Thieves (8 p.m. GMT+8 | 5 a.m. PST | 1 p.m. GMT)

Edward Gaming vs T1 (9 p.m. GMT+8 | 6 a.m. PST | 2 p.m. GMT)

DetonatioN FocusMe vs 100 Thieves (10 p.m. GMT+8 | 7 a.m. PST | 3 p.m. GMT)

DetonatioN FocusMe vs T1 (11 p.m. GMT+8 | 8 a.m. PST | 4 p.m. GMT)

100 Thieves vs Edward Gaming (12 a.m. GMT+8 | 9 a.m. PST | 5 p.m. GMT)

17-18 October — Day 6, Group C

LNG Esports vs PSG Talon (7 p.m. GMT+8 | 4 a.m. PST | 12 p.m. GMT)

Royal Never Give Up vs Fnatic (8 p.m. GMT+8 | 5 a.m. PST | 1 p.m. GMT)

PSG Talon vs Royal Never Give Up (9 p.m. GMT+8 | 6 a.m. PST | 2 p.m. GMT)

LNG Esports vs Fnatic (10 p.m. GMT+8 | 7 a.m. PST | 3 p.m. GMT)

LNG Esports vs Royal Never Give Up (11 p.m. GMT+8 | 8 a.m. PST | 4 p.m. GMT)

Fnatic vs PSG Talon (12 a.m. GMT+8 | 9 a.m. PST | 5 p.m. GMT)

18-19 October — Day 7, Group D