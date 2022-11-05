2022’s League of Legends El Classico is about to take place in a few hours from now. It means that fans who have been waiting to witness T1LoL vs DRXGlobal will finally get to see it. Both teams will be fighting to create a record of some sort, as T1 is planning to win the title for the fourth time, and DRX will be trying to win their first. If the rivalry was not enough to grab your attention then the run up that both the teams have had during the last year is definitely going to grab it. Both the teams have faced each other in the past and the battle has been nail-biting, to say the least. But how to watch LoL Worlds Final 2022 Live Stream?

In the run up to the finals, it is safe to say that both the teams have been in top form and fans are waiting to see a very interesting Deft vs Faker encounter. Fans will be able to catch all the action live. They can find all the streaming details related to it below.

How to Watch LoL Worlds Final 2022 Live Stream? Schedule, Time and Details of T1 vs DRX

The much awaited LoL World Finals 2022 Live Stream will take place for the audience to enjoy. The match is scheduled to take place on November 5, 2022 and will begin at 7 pm CDT. The matches will be streamed live on Twitch and YouTube.

Prior to the real action, a lot of pre-game activities will take place that include a much sought after opening ceremony that is going to feature big names like Mr Beast and more. There will also be a lot of opening performances that will help build up the thrill for the event.

The LoL World Finals 2022’s venue is going to be the Chase Center in San Francisco. For the people who stay in the western side of the world, the matches will start and finish on time, but for the easter audience, the matches will take place early in the morning, and they might have to adjust their schedules if they want to watch the action live.

Why Is Faker vs Deft so anticipated?

Faker vs Deft is one of the most anticipated clash of all times. It is mainly because these two go back in time. They both were high school friends, and now are competing against each other at one of the biggest Esports event of the year. One is looking to achieve glory for the first time and the other is trying to repeat it for the fourth time.

