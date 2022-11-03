All Halo Infinite Winter Update weapon balance changes

343 Industries’ latest entry to the Halo franchise is getting some massive changes soon. Scheduled for November 9, the Halo Infinite Winter Update significantly reworks multiple aspects of the game. Match XP Beta and playlist changes are on the cards with the next update. However, the biggest point of focus is sandbox balance updates. Six weapons have been reworked as part of the update in hopes of creating a more fun experience for players.

Here’s everything about Halo Infinite’s weapons that will be changed with the November 8 update.

Halo Infinite Winter Update balance changes

Next week, Local Region Matchmaking and Ranked improvements make their way to Halo Infinite. Read up on the improvements landing in the Winter Update! 🌎: https://t.co/0Ah2iEyizU pic.twitter.com/IodiB8FJpg — Halo (@Halo) November 3, 2022

Plasma Pistol

Increased base shot damage from 20 to 28

Increased charge shot angular velocity from 20 to 35 degrees per second

Increased charged shot guided angular velocity at rest from 50 to 70 degrees per second

Pulse Carbine

Increased guided angular velocity at rest from 25 to 35 degrees per second

Decreased angular velocity from 50 to 30 degrees per second

Increased targeted leading fraction from 0.35 to 1

Increased guided projectile error radius from 0.2 to 0.22 degrees

VK78 Commando

Increased Headshot Prioritization Angle from 0 to 0.1 degrees

Increased Bullet Magnetism Angle from 1.25 to 1.3 degrees

Increased Aim Assist Angle from 5 to 6.25 degrees

Decreased minimum error angle max from 0.8 to 0.6 degrees

BR75

Headshot Prioritization Angle reduced from 0.25 to 0.2 degrees

Bullet Magnetism Angle reduced from 2.4 to 2.2 degrees

Bullet Magnetism Range reduced from 20wus to 18wus

Bullet Magnetism Falloff Range reduced from 12wus to 10wus

Frag Grenade

Increased detonation timer by 0.2 seconds

Disruptor

Increased magazine ammo count from 10 to 12

As per the developer notes, the “snap slide” has also been removed. Speaking about the intent behind the change, the developer notes read: