All Halo Infinite Winter Update weapon balance changes
Danyal Arabi
|Thu Nov 03 2022
343 Industries’ latest entry to the Halo franchise is getting some massive changes soon. Scheduled for November 9, the Halo Infinite Winter Update significantly reworks multiple aspects of the game. Match XP Beta and playlist changes are on the cards with the next update. However, the biggest point of focus is sandbox balance updates. Six weapons have been reworked as part of the update in hopes of creating a more fun experience for players.
Here’s everything about Halo Infinite’s weapons that will be changed with the November 8 update.
Halo Infinite Winter Update balance changes
Next week, Local Region Matchmaking and Ranked improvements make their way to Halo Infinite. Read up on the improvements landing in the Winter Update!
🌎: https://t.co/0Ah2iEyizU pic.twitter.com/IodiB8FJpg
— Halo (@Halo) November 3, 2022
Plasma Pistol
- Increased base shot damage from 20 to 28
- Increased charge shot angular velocity from 20 to 35 degrees per second
- Increased charged shot guided angular velocity at rest from 50 to 70 degrees per second
Pulse Carbine
- Increased guided angular velocity at rest from 25 to 35 degrees per second
- Decreased angular velocity from 50 to 30 degrees per second
- Increased targeted leading fraction from 0.35 to 1
- Increased guided projectile error radius from 0.2 to 0.22 degrees
VK78 Commando
- Increased Headshot Prioritization Angle from 0 to 0.1 degrees
- Increased Bullet Magnetism Angle from 1.25 to 1.3 degrees
- Increased Aim Assist Angle from 5 to 6.25 degrees
- Decreased minimum error angle max from 0.8 to 0.6 degrees
BR75
- Headshot Prioritization Angle reduced from 0.25 to 0.2 degrees
- Bullet Magnetism Angle reduced from 2.4 to 2.2 degrees
- Bullet Magnetism Range reduced from 20wus to 18wus
- Bullet Magnetism Falloff Range reduced from 12wus to 10wus
Frag Grenade
- Increased detonation timer by 0.2 seconds
Disruptor
- Increased magazine ammo count from 10 to 12
As per the developer notes, the “snap slide” has also been removed. Speaking about the intent behind the change, the developer notes read:
“We want to allow players to express their movement skill in matches, but we also don’t want that movement tech to completely break maps or create unpredictable gameplay flow. For example, “Curb sliding” and its current uses have been fun to watch and hasn’t been interrupting gameplay flow too much. On the other hand, “snap sliding” allows players to make jumps that could truly break the game flow.”
Halo Infinite fans will get access to the new Match XP Beta, a new battle pass, and more on November 8, 2022.