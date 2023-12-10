Lethal company Version 45 out: patch notes, new monsters & more

The recent gaming sensation, Lethal Company released its Version 45 patch notes. And it is safe to say, the game just got bigger and better. With this new update, the devs, Zeekerss introduced many new monsters and items to the game. And there are many more that are new to the game now.

Ever since its release, Lethal Company rose to the peak of Steam in no time. While the fame came from various short clips and streaming sensations playing git on Twitch and other platforms, the game certainly has something more to it. And as proof of its brilliance, the game became the top-selling title on Steam even though the likes of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3, Baldur’s Gate 3, and many more AAA titles are there for purchase. And while it’s hot, Zeerkerss chose no better time than now to build upon it.

So let’s not waste any more time and see what new stuff is introduced to the game with the Version 45 update.

Lethal Company Version 45 patch notes

While going through the patch notes of Lethal Company Version 45, it might seem a little strange. And we can assure you that the patch notes are a bit vague compared to the standard practice for other games. As a result, players felt a little puzzled as to how these changes might affect the gameplay. Leaving that discussion for alter, let us dive into the actual patch notes:

Added chemistry flasks and dramatic Masks, nutcrackers with guns and spray paint cans for funs.

Rail cheese has been nearly destroyed, but the forest giant is easier to avoid.

Added to radar boosters the “flash” command, and the ship’s new “signal translator” will be in great demand.

Keybind settings are in, and I gave the item delivery ship a jolly spin.

Gravity is more dangerous, but improved Mansion map generations will be good for us.

Arachnophobia mode will ease your fear, and I wish you a merry Christmas and a happy new year.

To help you with all the confusion, let us state what these changes mean and how they can affect gameplay. So according to the patch notes, we can easily assume that the newly added Chemistry Flasks, Spray Paints, and Masks will be collectible scraps. Signal Translators will be added to the Store section which can be accessed through the terminal. many players used to jump on Rails to avoid monsters. But with the new update, it might become difficult or simply impossible to pull off.

On top of that, Forest Giant is nerfed all while increasing fall damage taken in-game. The Mansion map generation has been improved while it is puzzling to know what improved means currently. A new “flash” command has been given to Radar boosters on the terminal. The new Arachnophobia mode is added to the game. Last but not least, one of the most sought-after additions is done, adding the Keybind setting.