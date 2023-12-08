Baldur’s Gate 3 wins the Game of the Year award at The Game Awards 2023 with Timothée Chalamet handing the award

Hollywood sensation and Dune star Timothée Chalamet came forward on The Game Awards 2023 stage to announce that Baldur’s Gate 3 was crowned the Game of the Year. And with this, the game achieved everything a game can expect in a year of release.

Baldur’s Gate 3 was released on August 3 this year. And it was the final release of the long-running early-access game. And the game portrayed immaculate detailing along with amazing story-telling, gameplay, etc. And fans thought Larian Studios did some of their best jobs with BG3. And it reflected, with a handful of wins at the Golden Joystick Awards last month, they are back on winning ways.

Baldur’s Gate 3 matches the heights of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt with so many award wins this year

It is simply the effect of perfection. How well-crafted and cared-for franchises can easily outshine big names with simply a little love. Larian Studios has been a big name in the industry ever since their huge success with Divinity Original Sin 2. And taking feedback from that title and adding a little bit more “expansion” into the project, they created Baldur’s Gate 3.

And the game was everything the fans asked for. Right upon release, the game received praise for being a perfect example of how games should be developed. Zero microtransactions, complete game at full price, and dedicated developers. All things aside, the game did deserve the GOTY nomination, and even more did they deserve to win it.

Frankly, the last time a game dominated the market this well, it was Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt from CD Projekt Red. Following in their footsteps, Larian already has won huge amounts of awards for Baldur’s Gate 3. The GOTY award at The Game Awards 2023 is simply the cherry on top.