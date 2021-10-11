ESports

League of Legends Director for Fnatic E-sports team clarifies his statement in a tweet about the chance of FNC_Upset missing the entirety of LOL The World Championships

League of Legends Director for Fnatic E-sports team clarifies his statement in a tweet about the chance of FNC_Upset missing the entirety of LOL The World Championships
ch33n1 L4NC3L077

•NFT aficionado •E-sports fanatic •Indie GameDev

Previous Article
“One more lap, I think we would’ve got a puncture" - Esteban Ocon delighted to break Mika Solo's record of completing a F1 Grand Prix without a pit stop
Next Article
RCB vs KKR Man of the Match: Who was awarded the Man of the Match in RCB vs KKR IPL 2021 Eliminator?
E-Sports Latest News
League of Legends Director for Fnatic E-sports team clarifies his statement in a tweet about the chance of FNC_Upset missing the entirety of LOL The World Championships
League of Legends Director for Fnatic E-sports team clarifies his statement in a tweet about the chance of FNC_Upset missing the entirety of LOL The World Championships

In a recent tweet posted by Javier Zafra of Fnatic E-Sports,/Dardo_lol, which is the official…