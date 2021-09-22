Man of the Match today IPL 2021: Who was awarded the Man of the Match in DC vs SRH IPL 2021 match?

Man of the Match Delhi vs Hyderabad: The fast bowler from Delhi Capitals was awarded with the match award tonight.

During the 33rd match of the ongoing 14th season of the Indian Premier League between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai, Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets to register their seventh victory this season.

Yet to play five more matches in the league phase, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that Capitals have become the first team to qualify for IPL 2021 playoffs.

Chasing a 135-run target, an in-form Delhi unit always looked in control of the chase sealing it in the 18th over on the back of a match-winning 67-run partnership between former captain Shreyas Iyer (47 not out) and captain Rishabh Pant (35 not out). Playing a competitive match after almost six months, Iyer’s form emerged as the biggest plus for Pant his men in this match.

Man of the Match DC vs SRH

In the first innings, Sunrisers’ captain Kane Williamson’s decision of winning the toss and opting to bat didn’t reap fruits for them as a lacklustre batting display saw them scoring 134/9 in 20 overs.

From losing wickets in the first over to not finding the required momentum, SRH’s batters struggled to get going at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium tonight.

With bowling figures of 4-0-37-3, Kagiso Rabada was the pick of the bowlers for Delhi. However, it was his South African teammate Anrich Nortje who dominated the batters in real sense.

Opening the bowling for his team, Nortje’s bowling figures of 4-0-12-2 saw him dismissing David Warner (0) and Kedar Jadhav (3) tonight. It was Nortje’s express pace which curbed the opposition batters from scoring boundaries.

Anrich Nortje #DC this match – speeds

149 146 147 151 151 147

149 150 152 146 147 150

146 142 148 128 147 148

143 146 149 147 147 147#DCvSRH #DCvsSRH#SRHvDC #SRHvsDC — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) September 22, 2021

“Missing out in the first half was disappointing. It was good to have a good start to the tournament for me. Looking at the first game here, it was good to see some grass and then yesterday’s big score – didn’t know what to expect. It was good to keep things simple in the end,” Nortje was quoted as saying by Star Sports after winning the ‘Man of the Match’ award during the post-match presentation ceremony.